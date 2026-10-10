/HDFC ERGO concludes 11th Insurance Quiz Junior with participation from 16,900+ students across 600+ districts

The journey began with enthusiastic participation from 4,850 teams, each represented by two students, competing through multiple preliminary and zonal rounds. From this nationwide pool, six top teams earned their place in the grand finale. After an engaging and closely contested battle of knowledge, Medhansh Deole & Tanvi Shukla from Jawaharlal Nehru School BHEL, Madhya Pradesh were crowned champions. The team from Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Kerala - Dilan Dawn & Pranav Santhosh, secured the first runner-up position, followed by Alisha Jain & Aayush Jha from The Kalyani School, Maharashtra as the second runners-up. The champions received INR 2,25,000, while the runner-up teams took home INR 1,50,000 and INR 75,000 respectively. The remaining finalists represented Sunbeam English School (UP), Sunbeam Lahartara (UP) and Delhi Public School Paradip Refinery (Odisha).