/HDFC ERGO concludes 11th Insurance Quiz Junior with participation from 16,900+ students across 600+ districts

India’s young minds took centre stage as the HDFC ERGO Insurance Quiz Junior 2026 wrapped up its 11th edition, bringing together students from every corner of the country in an inspiring celebration of curiosity, knowledge and financial learning. What began in 2016 with just 18 schools in one city has grown into a nationwide movement that has reached ~3 million students over a decade, a testament to how deeply the initiative has resonated with young learners across Bharat.
This year, the quiz expanded its reach further than ever before. With 16,900+ students from 4,850 schools participating across 28 states and 8 union territories, the initiative covered 76% of India’s districts and was conducted in 10 languages, making it one of the largest school-based financial quizzes in the country. Notably, nearly 47% of the 16,900+ participants were girls, reinforcing the programme’s commitment to inclusivity.
The journey began with enthusiastic participation from 4,850 teams, each represented by two students, competing through multiple preliminary and zonal rounds. From this nationwide pool, six top teams earned their place in the grand finale. After an engaging and closely contested battle of knowledge, Medhansh Deole & Tanvi Shukla from Jawaharlal Nehru School BHEL, Madhya Pradesh were crowned champions. The team from Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Kerala - Dilan Dawn & Pranav Santhosh, secured the first runner-up position, followed by Alisha Jain & Aayush Jha from The Kalyani School, Maharashtra as the second runners-up. The champions received INR 2,25,000, while the runner-up teams took home INR 1,50,000 and INR 75,000 respectively. The remaining finalists represented Sunbeam English School (UP), Sunbeam Lahartara (UP) and Delhi Public School Paradip Refinery (Odisha).
Adding a memorable cultural dimension to their finale experience, all finalists visited Mumbai’s historic Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, where they explored the city’s oldest art and culture museum and participated in an interactive learning workshop.
Catch the incredible journey of HDFC ERGO Insurance Quiz Junior 2026 in a special episode on 11th October 2026 at 3:30PM, only on Zee News.
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