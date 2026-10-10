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HDFC ERGO concludes 11th Insurance Quiz Junior with participation from 16,900+ students across 600+ districts

Marking a decade of impact, the initiative has reached nearly 3 million students, inspiring the next generation through knowledge and financial learning.

Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
HDFC ERGO concludes 11th Insurance Quiz Junior with participation from 16,900+ students across 600+ districts

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