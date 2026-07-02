Healthcare professionals who are setting new benchmarks in patient care

Healthcare professionals are important members of society. Here are some of them who has made significant contribution to patient care.
Dr Chytra Anand, Founder & CEO, Kosmoderma Skin & Hair Clinic
Dr Chytra Anand is one of the prominent figures among cosmetic dermatologists, entrepreneur-educators and healthcare innovators in India. The contribution of Dr Chytra is associated with the development of patient care based on the combination of science, aesthetics, ethics and regulation. Being known for her evidence-based approach, she has always insisted on the responsible coexistence of beauty and medicine with priority on the safety of patient, clinical effectiveness and ethicality of practices. Her activities include not only patient care but also involvement in development of healthcare policy, education of professionals, regulation issues, and others. Currently Dr Chytra Anand serves as the only woman committee member of the Karnataka Medical Council, contributing to the regulation and development of ethical medical practice. Dr Chytra is a TEDx speaker, international faculty, author of articles, mentor to thousands of healthcare professionals, who believe that innovation is possible when it provides excellent patient outcomes and systems of accountability and transparency.
Dr Alekya Singapore, Founder, The Skin Sensé Skin & Hair Clinic
Dr Alekya Singapore is a brilliant dermapreneur and healthcare professional who transforms the processes of provision of dermatological care and its perception. She masters the patient-centric model and combines her experience as a clinician with excellence and innovation in techniques and personalization. Through her leadership spirit Dr Alekya transforms her consultancy into a field of healthcare communication, branding and client engagement. Thanks to her commitment, transparency and scientific evidence in the provision of care, Dr Alekya leaves an unforgettable impression both on her clients and dermatology community. This example of modern healthcare professional shows how it is possible to revolutionize the process of client dealing and achieve great purposes with innovation and compassionate care.
Dr Sama Rais, Medical Head and Founder of DERMA HUB
Combining her experience and ethics during 15 years of her practice, Dr. Sama Rais has won the trust of numerous clients including celebrities who seek for reliable dermatological and aesthetic care in Mumbai. The main component of her treatment plan is personalization and holistic approach including dermatological and laser treatments. While non-surgical facelifts and regenerative treatments are her specialties, her personalization of treatment plans includes as much focus on lifestyle modification, epigenetics and cellular anti-aging as on healthy skin and hair starting inside. Dr. Sama Rais evolves the standard of excellence in healthcare by providing mindful and science-driven solutions.
Aditi Sharma, Founder, Zanishaa Aesthetics Skin & Hair Clinic
With a vision to develop a destination of wellness that nurtures confidence from inside, Ms. Aditi has created a brand that focuses on holistic beauty and personalized care. Her compassion and leadership make Zanishaa Aesthetics famous for skin, hair, body and wellness solutions, providing individualized treatments for different people. Her focus is on providing a superior experience for her clients through modern innovative skills and ethical practices that help them to redefine aesthetics going beyond surface-level changes. Ms. Aditi develops the culture of compassion, excellence and constant transformation and sets new benchmarks in the wellness and aesthetics industry.
Bhuvneshwari Jadeja Shaktawat, Skin coach, Owner: Skin Studio by Bhuvneshwari
Renowned skin coach from Udaipur who has taken organic skincare to other level with her unique ways and packages. Bhuvneshwari who is awarded many times as Best Skin Coach, Youngest achiever, Best Entrepreneur of the year etc and has many times been a part of TV live shows. She has been featured in well-known publications too. Bhuvneshwari customise skincare packages for her brides as per season, skin type and age. All her products are organic and homemade. Bhuvneshwari says, how we need a trainer to check and guide us for our weight same way we need a skin coach who understand our skin and guide us accordingly.
Ritu Khaneja, Consultant Dietitian & Therapeutic Nutritionist
The modern world is full of people who blindly follow fad diets and quick fixes and hacks but Ritu Khaneja, a marathoner, managed to create her niche through her sustainable, long-lasting and literature-verified nutrition and wellness coaching. Her approach to weight loss is focused on long-term lifestyle modifications, not on temporary results. She is a practicing nutritionist and wellness expert and her mainstream is to engage her clients in achieving wellness and weight management goals through her personalised coaching, practical approach and constant support. Combining professional expertise and real-world experience, Ritu inspires her clients to healthy living and developing habits improving weight and general quality of life.
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