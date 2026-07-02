Healthcare professionals who are setting new benchmarks in patient care

Dr Chytra Anand is one of the prominent figures among cosmetic dermatologists, entrepreneur-educators and healthcare innovators in India. The contribution of Dr Chytra is associated with the development of patient care based on the combination of science, aesthetics, ethics and regulation. Being known for her evidence-based approach, she has always insisted on the responsible coexistence of beauty and medicine with priority on the safety of patient, clinical effectiveness and ethicality of practices. Her activities include not only patient care but also involvement in development of healthcare policy, education of professionals, regulation issues, and others. Currently Dr Chytra Anand serves as the only woman committee member of the Karnataka Medical Council, contributing to the regulation and development of ethical medical practice. Dr Chytra is a TEDx speaker, international faculty, author of articles, mentor to thousands of healthcare professionals, who believe that innovation is possible when it provides excellent patient outcomes and systems of accountability and transparency.