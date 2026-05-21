Hemant Ruprell Runs One of Indian Television's Last Founder-Held Production Houses

Co-founded on 1st September 2011 by Hemant Ruprell and Ranjeet Thakur, the Mumbai-based production house has built one of the widest independent footprints in Indian non-fiction television without raising a round of external capital. Ruprell, who had risen to Assistant Vice President and Head of Events at Zee TV, and Thakur, who came from a creative background in television, started the company on a bank loan rather than outside equity. Frames Production Company is empanelled with the Central Bureau of Communication, the National Film Development Corporation, and IPRD Bihar.

The Original Formats Bet

From its first commissions, Frames Production Company distinguished itself from several contemporaries through one clear preference: it would build shows from scratch rather than adapt international formats. The instinct came from the founders' time at Zee TV, where Ruprell and Thakur had been part of the core team behind 'Dance India Dance,' a format that became one of the most recognised non-fiction properties on Indian television. The show made a persuasive case for what original IP could do.

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Holding that stance through the early years was difficult. Within three years of founding, business flow narrowed. Commissions thinned, and the founders faced the kind of cash flow choice that typically breaks smaller production houses: cut the team or carry it. Ruprell chose to carry it. Salaries were paid on time through the lean period, and the core team was held together intact.

The turn came in December 2015. A small regional language show, commissioned as the slowdown stretched into its third year, re-established business flow. What Ruprell's decision to retain staff had preserved, by then, was the company's capacity to take on bigger work the moment commissions returned.

Building the Slate

The shows that followed proved the original-format thesis. 'Super Dancer,' which has run to five seasons on Sony Entertainment Television with a sixth being pitched, and 'India's Best Dancer,' which has run to four seasons on the same network with a fifth set to go on air soon, were developed in-house. So were 'Dance Plus', which ran for seven seasons on Star Plus and JioHotstar, and 'Hip Hop India,' whose two seasons on Amazon MX Player marked the company's entry into streaming. None were licensed adaptations.

Comedy opened another axis. In 2016, Frames Production Company partnered with Kapil Sharma's K9 Productions to relaunch 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sony Entertainment Television. The partnership ran to 150 episodes, and the show held among the highest-rated non-fiction slots on Indian television during its run. The company's music and talent slate added 'Dil Hai Hindustani,' 'Nach Baliye,' and 'India's Best Dramebaaz.'

Diversification, Once the Core Held

With the unscripted slate stabilised, the company moved into adjacent formats. Scripted fiction came through 'Ajooni' on Star Bharat, 'Tara From Satara' on Sony Entertainment Television, and the digital crime-thriller 'Truth or Tamanna?' on Voot. In the regional Marathi market, Frames Production Company built an unusually consistent daily soap slate, with 'Sahakutumbh Sahaparivaar' running to 1,000 episodes, 'Swabhimaan: Shodh Astitvacha' to 699, 'Saadhi Maansa' beyond 600, and 'Laxmichya Pavlani' beyond 500.

Film production followed in 2018 with 'Home Sweet Home.' The Marathi slate extended through 'Tawaal' (2019), 'Kaal' (2020), 'Mann Fakira' (2020), 'Medley' (2021), and 'Choo Mantar' (2023). The company has also acquired a set of 20 Bengali films.

Digital and branded content became a third line. The company currently produces content for Dream 11 and has created a significant volume of videos for Round Glass. Its branded campaigns include work for OPPO and Vivo's Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards. For BYJU'S, Frames Production Company produced 'Discovery School Super League'. The documentary slate extends further: 'India Decides: The Election Story,' commissioned by Discovery India for the Election Commission of India; '150 Years of BSE' for the Bombay Stock Exchange; 'Humans in the Wild'; and 'Planet Healers', which won the Asian Television Award for Social Awareness Program in 2019.

Licensing Becomes an Option

With the original-format pipeline established across genres, Frames Production Company entered globally licensed content for the first time in 2026. 'Wheel of Fortune India,' licensed by Highgate Entertainment LLC to Sony Pictures Networks India, is produced by Frames Production Company under a multi-year agreement. The move represented a calibrated extension rather than a pivot. Original format development still anchors the pipeline.

Alongside Frames Production Company, Ruprell has widened his entrepreneurial footprint through Panorama Entertainment in 2013, Full Screen Entertainment in 2021, Full Focus in 2022, and the 2024 launch of Frames Studio, which strengthens the company's production infrastructure. The bet placed on a bank loan in 2011 has since produced more than 100 shows, an ITA Award in 2012, further recognitions spanning the Telly Awards and Guinness World Records, and a business that still reports the same two shareholders it started with.