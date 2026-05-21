The lights remained on the night of the 18th of May 2026 in Pune. Developers didn't go to sleep. The cameras kept on rolling. Then at midnight, Glimmora International did it—the company had architected, built, and deployed more than 50 enterprise-grade AI platforms in one continuous day, setting a Guinness Record for the Longest AI Platform Development Hackathon ever attempted.

The number wasn't what made it historic. It was about the products, deployable, real world, not demos, not prototypes, built live, verified with independent adjudicators, with timestamps, with deployment logs, with architectural evidence, across all products completed over the course of the marathon.

India had just set a grand record of its own in the books of the world in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

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Not a Stunt. A Statement

To get a sense of what Glimmora accomplished, you should know what they are constructing. Glimmora International is a global business technology and AI firm based on a vision to provide technology solutions that enable businesses to operate without any friction. Founded by Santosh Kharje, the company has Kiran Kamble and Phani Prakash Lakkaraju as its senior leadership. It has a vision that is powerful, clear, and far-reaching: to create an AI-native enterprise intelligence platforms across a variety of industries, each of which will be a category leader, and all of which together will become the world's most comprehensive enterprise AI ecosystem.

All the Guinness World Record attempts was never meant to be a marketing ploy. It was a proof point that a focused AI engineering model can allow you to get years of platform development into a governed, verifiable, 24-hour sprint. Then on the morning of 19 May, adjudicators from Guinness World Records verified that the proof point was now a world record.

The company had said prior to the attempt that it was not making "applications. “Building the intelligence layer of the modern world.”

The evidence gathered over the 24 hours of CCTV recordings, the public livestream, deployment logs, GitHub commit logs, architectural records and signed logbooks left no doubt. All platforms were developed, demonstrated and validated live.

Fifty Industries. One Ecosystem. One Night

It's hard to imagine what Glimmora was up to over those 24 hours without a look at the product list. Today there are over 50 platforms for artificial intelligence (AI) in fields ranging from health to aviation, shipping and defence, to hospitality, fashion, real estate, cybersecurity, central banking, tax administration, education, pharmaceutical, insurance, logistics, energy, and space.

The platforms shown and used during the record attempt:

Glimmora Care, an AI-driven Healthcare Operations Platform that streamlines hospital, clinic, and patient management processes. AI-driven scam and cyber protection platform, Glimmora Shield trained on Indian fraud patterns like UPI scams, fake KYC requests, Aadhaar phishing, courier fraud and multilingual social engineering attacks, which helps users identify and understand the threats in simple, real-world language. Real-time intelligence and compliance platform designed for central banks, regulators and financial governance environments, Aurix Glimmora. Glimmora GRC and VerifAI, enterprise governance, audit and compliance solutions that automate workflows - no more manual or spreadsheet solutions. Glimmora Aegis, a next generation AI defence platform for both Army, Navy, and Air Force environments, has been developed using 3D, VR, simulation and mission intelligence in a ‘one of the first all integrated immersive defence intelligence ecosystems in the world’.

The special feature of this list is the architecture that is behind it. Glimmora dubs its ecosystem a shared enterprise intelligence layer, a unified AI-native core spanning automation, analytics, workflows, and decision systems across industry sectors. It's not a single platform, it's a node in a single enterprise intelligence architecture that's designed to be configurable based on region, regulation, language and industry.

Boardroom-level operational challenges

All the products that emerged from the 24-hour marathon were centered around a single pain point: most industries still operate under siloed, manual, legacy systems which can be replaced by AI.

For governance and compliance, for example. VerifAI eliminates the spreadsheet and email-based audit cycle by enabling real-time monitoring using AI, workflow automation, and dashboards. Glimmora TPRM applies the same intelligence to third-party vendor risk, enabling enterprises to keep a check on supply chain compliance without an army of analysts.

Glimmora Hospitality and Book Glimmora address the inefficiency and revenue leakage that has historically plagued the hospitality industry as they streamline and automate hotel guest services, booking distribution and revenue management.

Film Glimmora and Design Glimmora streamline production workflows and proposal creation in the media and creative industries, reducing studios' and designers' turnaround times. In this instance, Glimmora Shield is a solution that tackles a growing issue at Boardroom level: Cyber risks are growing at a rate that exceeds human security capabilities.

Each platform is designed to deliver a specific result: reduced manual time, quicker reporting, less fraud risk, higher compliance standards and better decisions. The hackathon format went beyond simply showing that these platforms exist, it had to be shown that they are working, have separate dashboards, workflows running on it in real-time, and real deployment activity, all recorded and timed by independent witnesses and adjudicated by Guinness.

India's AI, Now on the Global Record Books

The record has a message for everyone beyond engineering. India has been a source of talent to the world of technology since ages. Glimmora's success establishes that it is equally possible to design, test and deploy enterprise-grade AI systems for global markets from Pune.

Its strategic emphasis is on the GCC markets such as Qatar and the UAE, and Europe and Singapore, with platforms designed to be multilingual, aligned with regional compliance regulations and compatible with enterprise security models for international deployment.

The result achieved on the night of 18-19 May in a Kharadi office tower, 50+ platforms, 24 hours, global vision – will be hard for the global AI industry to forget. Glimmora has not only broken a record, it has shattered one. It has established a new standard for enterprise AI development with discipline and ambition.

The record stands. The ecosystem journey is in its early stages.