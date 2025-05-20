Hollywood Director Bronwen Hughes of "Breaking Bad, "The Good Doctor," and "13 Reasons Why" Fame Lands in Mumbai for Untitled Indo- Worldwide Rom-Com

Mumbai: Acclaimed Hollywood director Bronwen Hughes, known for her work on hit series including Breaking Bad, The Good Doctor, and 13 Reasons Why as well as films starring Sandra Bullock and Hilary Swank, has arrived in Mumbai on May 12th midnight for her forthcoming untitled romantic comedy centred on Indian culture and wedding celebrations worldwide.

Produced by Val Hill (Blade Runner 2049, 12 Strong), the film looks at the rich customs of Indian weddings from around the world. Hughes is in India finalising the Indian cast and crew and doing preliminary location scouting all around. Starting late 2025, the project aims to replicate the grandeur and emotional depth of Indian celebrations.

This interesting mix strongly reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for "Global Collaborations" at the Waves event, in which he invited Indian filmmakers to work with foreign talent.Combining Hollywood narrative with India's cultural splendour, the movie exactly reflects this vision.

Driving this cross-cultural endeavour is Indian producer Shivam Aggarwal behind several worldwide projects. He said, "This movie honours worldwide celebration of Indian marriage customs. Bronwen's knowledge and Val's artistic genius help us to create something quite magical.

Attached to the project also is Preeti Singh, director of Aliya Basu Gayab Hai from last year. The team thinks that this is the ideal time for such a movie since the world's growing obsession with Indian weddings—started by events like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's fairy-tale celebration—makes perfect sense.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)