Hoopr vs Epidemic vs Lickd: Best Music Platform For Indian Creators

Content creators and social media influencers on Instagram and YouTube are making unique content in India. Most of them, add a touch of edge to their content with royalty-free music - critical to monetisation and strike-free videos - copyright safe music is imperative.

Platforms like Hoopr, Epidemic Sound, and Lickd offer solutions, but Indian creators have unique needs: affordable pricing, Bollywood and regional tracks, and compliance with local platforms.

Keeping a focus on licensing, pricing, usability - below is a comparative analysis of these top music licensing platforms for Indian YouTubers to pick the best content creator music platform in India.

Hoopr

Hoopr, launched in 2021, is designed for Indian creators. With over 12,500 tracks and sound effects, its catalog emphasizes Bollywood-inspired, regional, and indie music.

Key Features

Catalog: Focuses on Indian genres like regional, devotional, and folk.

Pricing: Starts at ₹249/ month, with pay-per-track macro-licensing option available for brands.

Licensing: Royalty-free, YouTube-safe licenses with worldwide coverage, perpetual clearance; requires one-time channel safelisting for Content ID protection.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Affordable, India-centric catalog, ideal for regional content.

Cons: Smaller library compared to global platforms, limited international genres.

Epidemic Sound

This is a Swedish platform which provides 50,000 tracks and 90,000 sound effects, catering to creators worldwide. Its library spans pop, electronic, and cinematic genres, with some Indian-inspired tracks. Known as a YouTube-safe music platform for Indian YouTubers, it provides robust licensing and has a mobile app for easy editing.

Key Features

Catalog: Diverse global genres, including limited Indian music.

Pricing: Personal plan at $6/month (₹500 INR) or $70/year.

Licensing: Perpetual, YouTube-safe licenses; requires channel safelisting for Content ID protection.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Vast library, versatile for global content, reliable monetization.

Cons: Higher cost, limited focus on Indian-specific music.

Lickd

Lickd, a UK-based platform, provides over 1.4 million tracks, including mainstream hits from artists like Ariana Grande and Coldplay, alongside royalty-free options. Its pay-per-track model for premium tracks appeals to creators seeking engagement through recognizable music. Lickd’s YouTube integration ensures copyright clearance, making it a contender for the best music licensing platform in India.

Key Features

Catalog: Mainstream and royalty-free tracks, minimal Indian music.

Pricing: $22.99/month (₹1,900 INR) for unlimited royalty-free tracks and one premium track credit; additional tracks from $8 (₹670 INR).

Licensing: YouTube-safe, perpetual licenses; requires “Unlisted” upload for claim clearance.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Access to popular music, fair pricing for smaller creators.

Cons: Expensive for premium tracks, lacks Indian music focus.

Key Comparison Categories

Hoopr: Royalty-free music licenses covering YouTube, Instagram, and commercial use; requires channel safelisting to avoid Content ID claims.

Epidemic Sound: YouTube-safe with perpetual licenses; channel safelisting needed for Content ID protection.

Lickd: YouTube-safe with perpetual licenses; requires “Unlisted” upload for automated or manual claim clearance.

Indian Music Availability

Hoopr: Bollywood, regional, and indie tracks, ideal for culturally relevant content.

Epidemic Sound: Limited Indian music, focusing on global genres like pop and cinematic.

Lickd: Minimal Indian music, prioritizing mainstream Western tracks.

Pricing Models

Hoopr: Budget-friendly at ₹249/month, with flexible pay-per-track options for brands.

Epidemic Sound: Mid-range at $9–$19/month, costlier for creators on tight budgets.

Lickd: Higher at $22.99/month plus per-track fees, less affordable for frequent use.

Platform Usability for Indian Creators

Hoopr: Multilingual tags and AI search cater to India’s diverse languages, with an intuitive interface.

Epidemic Sound: User-friendly with a mobile app, but English-centric navigation may challenge some Indian users.

Lickd: Streamlined for YouTube integration, though less tailored for India-specific workflows.

Monetization and YouTube Safety

Hoopr: Fully monetizable with safelisting, ensuring no Content ID issues. Used by 300,000 Indian creators.

Epidemic Sound: Monetization-friendly with safelisting, trusted by 70% of top US YouTube channels.

Lickd: Ensures monetization with claim clearance, but premium track costs add up.

Which Platform Should Indian Creators Choose?

Choosing the best music licensing platform for Indian creators depends on your content and budget. Hoopr & Hoopr Smash is ideal for brands, vloggers and influencers creating Bollywood or regional content, offering affordable pricing and culturally relevant tracks. For royalty-free music for Indian creators, Hoopr stands out for its local focus and low price, while Epidemic Sound offers variety and Lickd delivers premium tracks. Test each platform’s trial to find the best fit for your creative goals.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.