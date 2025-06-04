Hosachiguru Maamara Farms — A Mango Orchard Retreat Near Bangalore

Just 45 minutes away from the chaos of Bangalore, in the tranquil Arehalli village of Ramanagara district, is a secret treasure — Maamara Farms by Hosachiguru. Spread over 25 green acres of a flourishing 30-year-old mango plantation, Maamara is more than a farm; it's a lifestyle retreat, an ecological haven, and a smart investment option all combined.

In a world where sustainable living is no longer a choice but the only way, Hosachiguru has emerged as a frontrunner when it comes to managed farmland solutions. Through a vision of bringing humans closer to nature while not giving up on modern convenience, Hosachiguru has made a place for itself in green land development. Its new offering, Maamara Farms, is a testament to that mantra.

From Orchard Roots to Modern Retreats

The Maamara farm stands alone in its nature. This orchard, which is sustained by rain, is blessed with mango trees that have been standing strong for more than three decades, carrying fruit of the much-adored varieties like Badami, Banganapalli, and Mallika. They are not mere trees — these are living legends that hold the farm's soul in place. The landscape has been carefully planned to reduce soil loss, retain water, and promote biodiversity.

This earth-friendly strategy is not only about sustainability — it's about building a place where nature prospers, and you do too. Here, you don't simply own a parcel of land; you're a part of something greater than yourself, an ecological narrative.

Premium Farm Plots, Thoughtfully Designed

Maamara Farms presents superior farm plots ranging from 8,200 sq ft, each of which is set within the orchard's lush cover. Whether it's constructing a weekend retreat, investing in long-term farmland or simply considering farm-based living, these plots are flexible with intent.

But what makes these plots stand out isn't the size or the beauty of the scenery—it's the full-service attitude. Hosachiguru offers long-term farm management so that you can reap the rewards of farm ownership without the drudgery of daily details. From land care to harvests, it's all taken care of by experienced professionals committed to upholding the integrity of the land.

More Than a Farm — A Destination

Maamara is more than a scenic farmland; it's a retreat designed for recreation, relaxation, and rejuvenation. With 60,000 sq ft. of dedicated retreat space, the project features:

Six cozy cottages for weekend stays

Indoor sports facilities

A professional Pickleball court

Scenic trekking trails

Elevated machans for birdwatching and leisure

Endless cycling paths through green corridors

The retreat is crafted to blend adventure with tranquillity, making it ideal for family outings, solo escapes, and even work-from-farm setups. Yes, Maamara is remote enough to feel like a getaway, but close enough to Bangalore to remain accessible.

Proximity with Purpose

Despite being tucked away in nature, Maamara Farms is surprisingly well connected:

30 minutes from NICE Road

10 minutes from the Mysore Expressway

20 minutes from the iconic Sholay Hills

20 minutes from Ramanagara Railway Station

This strategic location makes weekend travel seamless while ensuring you're never too far from urban essentials.

Embrace Nature, Every Day

Maamara is a biodiversity enthusiast's haven. Its mango-dense landscape is inhabited by a charmingly diverse range of birds and butterflies, from Indian Robins and Yellow-rumped Sunbirds to a variety of indigenous pollinators. Nature trails, bird spotting, and serene mornings are part of the way of life here.

Close by are the Ramadevara Betta Vulture Sanctuary and Kanva Reservoir, which contribute to the area's ecological diversity. If you are an ardent nature lover, a photography enthusiast, or just someone who yearns for fresh air and green surroundings, Maamara provides the type of lifestyle that city living cannot.

Why Hosachiguru?

Having more than a decade of experience, Hosachiguru is a leader in managed farmland solutions. Their dedication to sustainability, transparency, and customer focus has made them a reliable name in the Indian land development industry.

All of their initiatives, such as Maamara, are guided by a purpose: to enable people to reconnect with land, food, and nature in significant ways. Through the combination of regenerative agriculture, eco-tourism, and lifestyle infrastructure, Hosachiguru is redefining what it is to own and reside on agricultural land.

Final Thoughts: Your Orchard Escape Awaits

In a time when wellness, sustainability, and nature are at the heart of modern living, Hosachiguru’s Maamara Farms offers the perfect blend of all three. Whether you’re looking to invest smartly, reconnect with nature, or simply escape the city without going too far, Maamara can be a smart choice. Visit www.hosachiguru.com.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)