How a High School student helped shape Karnataka’s Type 1 diabetes policy

At a time when young people are often describedas the leaders of tomorrow, Veruschka Pandey is demonstrating that meaningful leadership can begin much earlier. By combining scientific rigour with empathy, perseverance, and a determination to see evidence translated into action, she has shown that age need not be a barrier to creating lasting public impact. Her story is ultimately about more than one research paper or one policy. It is about the power of asking the right questions, pursuing evidence with integrity, and refusing to stop at publication when real change is still possible.