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How a High School student helped shape Karnataka’s Type 1 diabetes policy

Read the story of Veruschka Pandey who transformed scientific research into government action for kids who have Type 1 diabetes. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
How a High School student helped shape Karnataka’s Type 1 diabetes policy

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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