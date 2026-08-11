How a High School student helped shape Karnataka’s Type 1 diabetes policy

The majority of research papers end with publication. Few, if any, of them have an impact on government policy. Veruschka Pandey did just that as a high school student. Her studies on inequities in Type 1 Diabetes treatment shaped the policy framework of the state of Karnataka for strengthening Type 1 Diabetes care for children, highlighting the importance of scientific rigor and persistence grounded in purpose in bringing about positive change in the public sphere.
What makes Veruschka’s achievement remarkable is not simply the policy outcome, but the journey that led to it. Rather than joining an existing academic project, she identified an overlooked public health challenge, conceived the research, developed the research question, designed the study, led stakeholder engagement, conducted interviews, coordinated the research process, and remained actively involved long after publication to ensure the findings reached policymakers.
Her study, 'Invisibe Inequities in Type 1 Diabetes Care in India: A Multi-Stakeholder Qualitative Study from Karnataka', published in 'PLOS Global Public Health', is one of the few examples of research led by a high school student contributing to public health policy.
The inspiration behind the research came from an experience that stayed with her. At the age of 14, while conducting a CPR awareness programme in a rural school, Veruschka witnessed a young girl collapse due to undiagnosed hyperglycaemia. Although healthcare professionals were present, the condition was not immediately recognised. The incident exposed a larger reality — that many children living with Type 1 Diabetes continue to face delays in diagnosis, unequal access to care, and preventable health complications.
Rather than limiting herself to raising awareness, Veruschka chose to generate the evidence needed to understand the problem and help solve it.
Working alongside researchers from the Public Health Foundation of India, she undertook an extensive review of international literature, designed a qualitative research study, and worked with an interdisciplinary team to conduct in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with children living with Type 1 Diabetes, caregivers, clinicians, public health experts, and policymakers across urban and rural Karnataka. She remained closely involved throughout data analysis, manuscript development, publication, and the translation of the findings into policy discussions.
Drawing on insights from 43 stakeholders, the study identified persistent barriers to care, including delayed diagnosis, interrupted insulin access, financial hardship, fragmented health services, gender disparities, and the often-overlooked psychological burden experienced by children and their families. More importantly, it translated these findings into practical, evidence-based recommendations for strengthening Type 1 Diabetes services within Karnataka’s public health system.
Those recommendations have since informed Karnataka’s policy framework for improving Type 1 Diabetes care, demonstrating how research can move beyond academic journals to influence healthcare delivery for thousands of children and families.
Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka, said: “Ms. Veruschka Pandey’s work demonstrates how rigorous, evidence-based research can translate into meaningful improvements in public health policy. Her contribution to understanding the systemic challenges in Type 1 diabetes care and to the subsequent policy deliberations reflects exceptional academic initiative and a remarkable commitment to creating social impact through scientific inquiry at such a young age.”
“The Government considered this study particularly valuable because it combined rigorous scientific evidence with perspectives from patients, caregivers, clinicians and policymakers. The recommendations offered practical pathways for strengthening Type 1 Diabetes services and contributed meaningfully to the development of Karnataka’s policy framework.”
Dr. Giridhara R. Babu, Professor of Population Medicine at Qatar University and a co-author of the study, says Veruschka demonstrated an unusual degree of ownership throughout the project. “Veruschka took full accountability for every stage of the research, from generating the idea to publication. She identified knowledge gaps, designed the study, led interviews with patients, caregivers, doctors and policymakers, managed data analysis, and coordinated a diverse research team with remarkable maturity. This is an extraordinary achievement for any researcher, let alone one who is still in high school.”
He believes what distinguishes her is not simply scientific ability, but a commitment to ensuring that evidence creates real-world impact. “Academic brilliance alone does not explain Veruschka’s work. She earned the trust of young patients, parents, doctors and government officials alike. She asked thoughtful questions, listened with compassion, and translated scientific evidence into practical recommendations that have now informed public policy.” For Veruschka, research has never been about publication alone. “Research without empathy is sterile,” she says. “If data is disconnected from the people it represents, it loses its power. Evidence should ultimately improve lives.”
Beyond her research, Veruschka serves as a WHO Youth Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases, has represented young voices at the United Nations Youth Summit, and is a published poet. Across these diverse roles runs a common thread: a belief that science, advocacy, and storytelling are most powerful when they work together to improve people’s lives.
At a time when young people are often describedas the leaders of tomorrow, Veruschka Pandey is demonstrating that meaningful leadership can begin much earlier. By combining scientific rigour with empathy, perseverance, and a determination to see evidence translated into action, she has shown that age need not be a barrier to creating lasting public impact. Her story is ultimately about more than one research paper or one policy. It is about the power of asking the right questions, pursuing evidence with integrity, and refusing to stop at publication when real change is still possible.
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