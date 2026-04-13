How AI is helping students navigate careers, universities, and what comes next

It is one gray afternoon in Delhi and 16-year old Arun is looking at a blinking cursor on his laptop. His task is easy: study possible university degrees. But with the question behind it it is not anything like.

Well, what shall I do with my life?

I was going round in circles, I kept on saying, Arun. Engineering sounded good. Business is good. But how to select, and of what I was not yet acquainted, I was not acquainted with. It is upon his counselor in his public school to guide hundreds of his students. Meetings are brief. Follow-ups are limited. Time is a constraint in most cases with an open-ended question like this.

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Arun tried a new thing, followed by an AI platform called Schooligio. It took him a few minutes to change his experience. He was not taking lists but answering particular questions on his interests, strengths, and goals. The system failed to provide a one-answer prompt, but a roadmap.

It presented to me choices that I had never thought of, he said. And then it informed me of what I could really do next.

A Straining System

The uncertainty of Arun is both far and wide.

In America, India and most of the other parts of the world the student-to-counselor ratio is approximately 372-to-1, compared to the American School Counselor Association recommended ratio of 250-to-1. The ratio is 400:1 in most schools and there is little time to devote to individual career and college counseling.

It is triage, a New Jersey school counselor said. You are deadline oriented and crisis oriented and you do not have time to explore. The effects are not even. In the wealthy communities, students also have the ability of contributing to school support through private college counselors that can be in the thousands. Some are basing their work on fragments of information, a YouTube clip, a research on the internet, or speculation. The resultant effect is that the accessibility of guidance is more likely to be the accessibility of resources.

The Rise of Scalable Guidance

This is being attempted to change by a new generation of AI tools. Some of these programs include Schooligio, which is intended to be an ongoing, customized assistance, many years before college applications. Profiles that are formed by students describe their hobbies, studies, and other activities. The system then defines the potential career opportunities, suggests projects and programs and finally helps to develop college choice and application plans in accordance with the goals.

The distinction, said the counselor, is that it relates the dots. Students do not merely view options, they view possibilities. This was no longer the case with Arun who is a Grade 12 student.

It was like guessing before, he said. Now it seems to me that I am trying things out and learning in the process.

From Access to Equity

Access to high-quality guidance has long been uneven.

Programs that dramatically reduce counselor caseloads show what’s possible. In the US, a college advising initiative that brings the ratio down to about 40-to-1 for Grade 12 students has helped more than 90% of its students enroll in four-year colleges, far above the national average.

But such models are difficult to scale.

AI platforms, by contrast, are designed to reach every student. Schooligio structures the process over time, helping students track milestones, identify scholarships, and build cohesive profiles. Instead of a last-minute rush in senior year, students develop direction across all four years of high school.

“Equity isn’t just about getting into college, it’s about knowing how to navigate the process in the first place,” said Caroline Linger, Director of Ivy Central.

Redefining the Counselor’s Role

Educators say these tools aren’t replacing counselors, they’re changing how they work. Routine tasks, such as application tracking, checklist management, and data organisation, can be automated. That allows counselors to focus on deeper conversations, helping students weigh options, navigate uncertainty, and make informed decisions. “It gives us back time,” the counselor said. “Time to actually talk to students.”

Connecting College to Career

Perhaps the biggest shift is how students think about the future. Instead of asking, “Where should I apply?” they’re asking, “What do I want to do, and how do I get there?”

Schooligio reflects that change by linking career exploration directly to academic choices and college strategy. Students can see how interests translate into skills, and how those skills connect to long-term opportunities. For Arun, that meant discovering intersections he hadn’t considered, like applying engineering to business challenges. “I always thought I had to pick one thing,” he said. “Now I see I can combine them.”

The Bigger Picture

AI in education raises valid concerns about bias, over-reliance, and the limits of automation.

But in college and career guidance, the problem has rarely been too much support. It has been too little.

Millions of students still lack consistent access to career and college counseling. Tools like Schooligio do not solve that entirely. But they may help shift guidance from a scarce resource to a more accessible one. Later that evening, Arun closes his laptop. The question hasn’t disappeared.

But it no longer feels unanswerable. “It’s still a big decision,” he said. “But now I feel like I have a way to figure it out.” For students navigating an increasingly complex future, that shift, from uncertainty to direction, may be as important as any college acceptance letter.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)