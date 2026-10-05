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How Ali Lokhandwala structures his Amazon private-label mentorship programme

Product research, sourcing support and business decisions form part of the programme, alongside terms covering inventory investment, product exclusivity and refunds.

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
How Ali Lokhandwala structures his Amazon private-label mentorship programme

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