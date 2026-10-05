How Ali Lokhandwala structures his Amazon private-label mentorship programme

Starting a private-label company on Amazon is a process that requires you to choose products, source suppliers, invest in your own stock, and track sales. All this will be done with Ali Lokhandwala’s business program, which helps its customers to progress through these activities but does not provide them with any funds to start their business. As mentioned by the company, Ali Lokhandwala has been selling on Amazon since 2017. He is based in Gujarat and operates a business in Morbi, having more than 80 run products of his own brands. Besides, he has taught more than 15,000 sellers, who together generated over ₹200 crore.
Programme Structure and Support
Lokhandwala’s flagship programme involves 1-on-1 guidance-based learning. The training is about selling goods under one’s own name using the Amazon platform. As per the company, its product research and sourcing all over China and advice on critical business choices constitute the major part of its assistance. Participants may spend a considerable sum of money importing goods. Hence, it is crucial to comprehend the mentorship offered in order to understand the costs and obligations of the parties involved in the process.
Research and confirmation of product suitability play vital role in taking decisions, while the company doesn’t guarantee the success of its students as several elements affect the results of their work: product selection, capital, and spending on promotion.
What Students Describe
Students talk about their experience of receiving help from Ali Lokhandwala in selecting, sourcing and getting advice at different stages of selling products on Amazon, in a range of testimonials available on the company's site and its YouTube channel. “The only thing you need to be successful on Amazon is guidance from Ali,” shares Abuzar Ikram in a testimonial on the website. Another seller, Anjali Vishwakarma, cites “fantastic product sourcing” at unbeatable prices and best quality.
There are various testimonials shared by students on the company’s Ali Lokhandwala reviews website and on its YouTube channel which are testimonials offered by the company itself. The company has stated that the audience should keep in mind that the figures shown may not reflect the typical results.
Product Performance, Exclusivity and Refunds
The report contains comments from students that cover positive student feedback as well as complaints found on third-party review sites, and forums, especially concerning product results and refunds.
As far as product performance is concerned, the firm argues that research can reduce risk but cannot completely avoid it. Whenever there is an instance of product underperformance, the company claims that the staff tries to help the participant dispose of the merchandise but without any guarantees. The company reiterates that product suggestions are not exclusive, which means that one product can be offered to multiple students, but each could be selling it under a different name or listing.
As for the refund policy published by the company, it says that the course is non-refundable in general terms. The company argues that this has been written on its website before the signup. “Not every product is successful, and not every student had an ideal experience,” Lokhandwala told the reporter. “But we do owe our clients transparent terms before they pay and a proper answer in the event of problems, and that is how we would like to be judged.”
Complaint Channels
The company says participants can raise complaints through help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com or WhatsApp at +91 8849735704. It also states that it responds to formal legal complaints within the timelines prescribed by law.
Evaluating a Mentorship Programme
Even though individuals may enroll in the exact program, their experiences may differ because investing amounts and market conditions will differ for each participant. It is, therefore, essential to look at online reviews in conjunction with the written agreements and information about the program.
Any individual considering joining any Amazon mentoring program should take the following steps:
• Request a document describing mentors’ responsibilities and their own roles.
• Examine refund and product exclusivity terms before making a payment.
• Request for evidence proving a current selling activity.
• Look through positive and negative reviews and check their dates and responses.
• Take promises of income with caution and take into account that products may stay unsold for several months.
Frequently Asked Questions
What have been Lokhandwala’s profession-filled years?
The company indicates that he has been creating sales on Amazon since 2017 from Morbi where he has about 80 products that are in circulation with the help of his brands.
Are testimonials available to give evidence of the usual results?
The testimonials and alilokhandwalareviews.com are not able to offer such evidence. They are just personal experiences of individuals and the company itself states that the results are not here a proof of something usual.
Where can students find information regarding feedback or complaints?
The testimonial referenced by the company can be found on its Ali Lokhandwala review site alilokhandwalareviews.com and YouTube. Clients may also give their comments on third-party sites as well and complaints may be sent via email or WhatsApp.
What are the risks that are involved in selling on Amazon?
Mentoring services are helpful in explaining the issues but the business results depend on several factors.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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