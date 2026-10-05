How Ali Lokhandwala structures his Amazon private-label mentorship programme

Starting a private-label company on Amazon is a process that requires you to choose products, source suppliers, invest in your own stock, and track sales. All this will be done with Ali Lokhandwala’s business program, which helps its customers to progress through these activities but does not provide them with any funds to start their business. As mentioned by the company, Ali Lokhandwala has been selling on Amazon since 2017. He is based in Gujarat and operates a business in Morbi, having more than 80 run products of his own brands. Besides, he has taught more than 15,000 sellers, who together generated over ₹200 crore.