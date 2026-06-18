/How an obsession with words led Hitesh Talreja to build India’s leading brand naming agency

We know x and y as mathematical variables, and some even know Tau (T) as a constant, but those in the know identify these as the nicknames of Elon Musk’s children. As these names were announced, they were met with the predictable mock and ridicule that every eccentric quirk of the newly minted trillionaire is usually met with. But if you afford their names a bit of nuance, you will appreciate an entrepreneurial trait that’s more common than not, a founder’s insatiable obsession with their work.