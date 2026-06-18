/How an obsession with words led Hitesh Talreja to build India’s leading brand naming agency

We know x and y as mathematical variables, and some even know Tau (T) as a constant, but those in the know identify these as the nicknames of Elon Musk’s children. As these names were announced, they were met with the predictable mock and ridicule that every eccentric quirk of the newly minted trillionaire is usually met with. But if you afford their names a bit of nuance, you will appreciate an entrepreneurial trait that’s more common than not, a founder’s insatiable obsession with their work.
Think of any entrepreneur you know, right from a grocery store owner to a tech founder; chances are, you know them as people whose minds are singularly occupied by thoughts of their product, service, or mission. Wherever they go, they observe, absorb, and associate everything with their passion project.
An Entrepreneur & His Love for Names
Hitesh Talreja is no different. On road trips, some read books, some listen to music, many marvel at the passing sights, but Talreja would find himself reading the name of every shop or signboard.
Founder of Mumbai-based naming agency, Tiepograph, Talreja was hooked to names, languages, and accents from the word go.
Foray in Marketing Led to Brand Naming
Years later, when he started a marketing agency and began helping position brands in the marketplace, he was more fascinated by the science of naming brands than the familiar rigmarole of marketing them. He describes the initial realization as a “mind-blowing experience and a gateway to human psychology.”
“Having worked in marketing, I was aware of the importance of a good brand name, but when I unraveled the profound impact of a name in different regions, languages and dialects, it led me to study this science in greater detail.”
Underrated Power of the Right Name
Does naming a brand require professional help? Talreja is not unknown to this initial hesitation.
The simple answer is yes. To understand the “why” of it, Talreja dissects India's multi-lingual demographic in detail.
“Today, it is easy for a garment seller in Gujarat to sell a saree in Kolkata. The new-age word-of-mouth publicity is your friend suggesting a brand to you over a WhatsApp link. This means, for an entrepreneur geographical boundaries are blurred, but that also means that her brand must be easy to pronounce by everyone, everywhere—whether it’s a trader in Chennai, a retailer in Delhi, or a customer in Mumbai.”
Our movies and long-running television shows tell us all there is to know about region-specific pronunciations and dialects. Talreja’s expertise, however, extends beyond ease of pronunciation to market positioning as well.
People-Focused Brand Naming
“When a rice and spices brand approached me to name their product, the challenge was standing out in a cluttered market where established brands translated to trust. We extended our research to identify the target audience here, instead. It was the modern Indian homemaker, attempting to bring international and desi cuisines alive in their kitchen with YouTube videos and our product in hand.”
“This led us to naming it "Swaaza", a fitting blend of Swaad (taste) and Taaza (freshness). Easy to pronounce, familiar, brimming with emotions that instantly connect with their demand for tasty, yet healthy, restaurant-style food.”
Science Behind Simple & Effective Names
Steve Jobs famously said, “Simple can be harder than complex; you have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple.” The simple explanation behind Talreja’s naming strategies has misled many into thinking of it as an easy task. Yet, the science behind this simplicity is thought-provoking.
“Our approach to brand naming is linguistic-based,” explains Talreja. Like an atom is to a compound, a morpheme is to a word. We refer to a library of 7500 morphemes, which are the smallest units of meaning that a particular word can be broken down to.”
“This is the basis of our scientific naming system. We follow it up with pan-India sound testing, where we put every name through sound testing across Indian accents and languages.”
Cultural & Trademark Pitfalls in Brand Naming
Globally, accents are not as much of an issue as much as cultural misinterpretation is. Take Ikea’s Fartfull Workbench, for example. Yes, the name must have sent you snickering, but in Swedish it means “speedy”.
“We do run cultural meaning checks as well, as India too has its own versions of cultural confusion. Most importantly, though, we run trademark risk screening.”
As he studied the effect of naming, Talreja stumbled upon deeper consumer psychology, which helped him further refine his craft. “Take some of India’s top-selling two-wheelers for instance, whether it’s Honda’s Activa or TVS’ Jupiter, simple names strike a chord.”
“Beyond simply understanding these theories though, we make them accessible to Indian brand owners, helping them scale their mission with ease.”
Human Insight Trumps Machine Learning
Many founders spend months perfecting products but only days choosing names. Yet the name is often the one thing that remains unchanged for decades.
“Today, artificial intelligence can generate thousands of naming options within seconds. While technology has transformed the process, it has also reinforced something I've believed for years,” Talreja elaborates. “Naming is about understanding people, not merely creating words.”
With nearly 500 major brands under his belt, Talreja has named products and services across FMCG, retail, B2B, and D2C segments, which include legacy brands like Panasonic (for their new switch board series Tiona) and new-age luxury entrants like J’Ascano.
From Mere Obsession to Impact
Looking back, what started as an obsession with words, for Talreja, became a lifelong study of how people think, speak, remember, and connect. Brand naming simply became the lens through which he continues to explore the world and guide Indian entrepreneurs.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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