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How an obsession with words led Hitesh Talreja to build India’s leading brand naming agency

Hitesh Talreja explores the science of brand naming using linguistics, psychology, and culture to create simple, memorable, and impactful brand identities.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
How an obsession with words led Hitesh Talreja to build India’s leading brand naming agency

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