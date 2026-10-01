How Anand Mehrotra built a responsive enterprise around yoga education

This is one of the main philosophy behind different business activities with community value and mutual exchange projects connected with Sattva. However, the available information describes the approach rather than measuring its financial impact.



Taking Sattva Online



One of the clear example of technological involvement in his vision is Sattva Connect. An online learning platform with available courses such as The Art of Relating, Living a Life of Purpose and The Bhagavad Gita. The platform also has recorded and live sessions.



For the ones who cannot travel to Rishikesh or take admission to a residential programme, the online program provides another way to engage with these teachings.



Books, Products and Retreats