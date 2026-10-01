How Anand Mehrotra built a responsive enterprise around yoga education

A yoga school usually asks students to travel to certain places to get the retreat. Mehrotra is changing the dynamics completely by making an ecosystem that is the perfect combination of online education, publishing, hospitality, events and handcrafted products.
A Philosophy Built Around Conscious Enterprise
Mehrotra explains his approach as “conscious enterprise”. His enterprise presents the chance of combining business activity with community value and mutual exchange.
This is one of the main philosophy behind different business activities with community value and mutual exchange projects connected with Sattva. However, the available information describes the approach rather than measuring its financial impact.
Taking Sattva Online
One of the clear example of technological involvement in his vision is Sattva Connect. An online learning platform with available courses such as The Art of Relating, Living a Life of Purpose and The Bhagavad Gita. The platform also has recorded and live sessions.
For the ones who cannot travel to Rishikesh or take admission to a residential programme, the online program provides another way to engage with these teachings.
Books, Products and Retreats
Sattva's work expands into publishing, Sattva Publications was launched in 2019. They started their journey with This Is That Mehrotra's commentary on the opening sections of Patanjali's Yoga Sutras was followed by three further titles.
They have further collections of handcrafted goods made by Indian artisans, that collection is named as Sattva Collection and Sattva Jyotish Gems sells Vedic gemstones. Each of the collections is made for different sections of the crowd.
Hospitality: Where Mehrotra Owns and Where He Partners
The retreat side of the company divides into two roles. Sattva Retreat is directly connected to Sattva Yoga Academy. The connection provides a solution where yoga and residential project can combine. A way to serenity for customers.
Rasa Resorts is described on Mehrotra's enterprise page as a separate hospitality venture, run in partnership with outside hotel operators rather than managed in-house.
Events and the Personal Brand
There is another dimension to Mehrotra's project, and that is the Sattva Summit. The annual gathering brings together people who are interested in yoga, consciousness.
The next edition will take place from November 5–11, 2026. Mehrotra's personal media presence is a big part of this ecosystem. His YouTube channel, Instagram account, podcast and blog audiences are driven towards the Academy.
One Body of Work, Multiple Formats
Altogether Mehrotra's ventures show how one type of teaching can be given through different formats. Someone might discover Sattva with the help of a book, take an online course, or attend a programme, or attend the annual event. Each format is essential and each one provides a new way of engaging with the same philosophy.
The available information says more about the range and structure of these ventures than their financial performance or social impact. One thing is made clear through this project, an on going effort of building an interconnected enterprise.
FAQS
What businesses has Anand Mehrotra founded?
Alongside Sattva Yoga Academy, Anand Mehrotra's ventures include Sattva Connect (an online learning platform), Sattva Publications (launched 2019), Sattva Collection and Sattva Jyotish Gems, and Sattva Retreat and Rasa Resorts (hospitality).
What is Sattva Connect?
Sattva Connect is an online course platform offering recorded and live yoga and philosophy content, including titles such as The Art of Relating and Living a Life of Purpose.
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