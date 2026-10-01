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How Anand Mehrotra built a responsive enterprise around yoga education

Digital learning, publishing, retreats and artisan goods create several ways to engage with Sattva.

Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
How Anand Mehrotra built a responsive enterprise around yoga education

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