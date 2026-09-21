How artificial intelligence is changing legal research and drafting

Chavan says AI has reduced the amount of time required for research and initial draft preparation. But he stresses the advocate is still responsible for legal knowledge, strategy and verification. All drafts are reviewed before presentation in court or filing. His experience helps him spot inaccuracies, off-topic content and arguments that need to be investigated further, Chavan says. He uses the same workflow with his junior lawyers as well and estimates that their efficiency has increased by about 70 per cent. This time saved from tracking down authorities and preparing preliminary drafts can be used for legal research and analytical skills.