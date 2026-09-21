How artificial intelligence is changing legal research and drafting

Advocate Kailash Chavan practising in Chandigarh, Delhi and Maharashtra has used artificial intelligence in his legal drafting which has helped him cut down on time taken for preparing documents and doing preliminary research. Chavan uses Lawttorney.ai, an AI-powered legal technology platform, to draft written arguments, applications and procedural filings in civil, criminal and domestic violence matters.What used to take four or five hours, sometimes a whole day, now takes about 90 minutes to two hours, depending upon the complexity of the case.
AI-Enhanced Legal Drafting
Chavan says AI has reduced the amount of time required for research and initial draft preparation. But he stresses the advocate is still responsible for legal knowledge, strategy and verification. All drafts are reviewed before presentation in court or filing. His experience helps him spot inaccuracies, off-topic content and arguments that need to be investigated further, Chavan says. He uses the same workflow with his junior lawyers as well and estimates that their efficiency has increased by about 70 per cent. This time saved from tracking down authorities and preparing preliminary drafts can be used for legal research and analytical skills.
The Significance of Proper Prompting
Chavan feels that there is a need to learn how to give clear and detailed instructions to make good use of AI. He learned how to write prompts and applied that knowledge to legal research and drafting. “The quality of an AI-generated response is highly dependent on the information and instructions provided by the user,” he says. An experience in the courtroom also honed his focus on precise drafting. In a long pending auction case, a judge gave positive remarks on the quality of a written submission filed by Chavan in an adjournment application.
Human supervision is still needed
"AI is unable to replace an advocate’s legal judgement, strategy or ethical responsibility,” says Chavan. When something goes wrong, you get a person on the queue, not a ticket number. They answer the call themselves and the problem is fixed. I think that’s what makes Lawttorney different.”
Lawttorney.ai is an initiative of World Development Corporation, developed in India for Indian laws, statutes, case patterns and legal workflows. The Verifier function is designed to compare outputs against the relevant statutory provisions and judicial interpretations.
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