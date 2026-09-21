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How artificial intelligence is changing legal research and drafting

Lawttorney.ai is an initiative of World Development Corporation, developed in India for Indian laws, statutes, case patterns and legal workflows. The Verifier function is designed to compare outputs against the relevant statutory provisions and judicial interpretations.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
How artificial intelligence is changing legal research and drafting

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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