/How CA Pulkit Gupta is helping entrepreneurs navigate global tax planning, wealth protection, and corporate structuring

The United Kingdom alone is expected to experience a net loss of approximately 16,500 millionaires, as countries like the United Arab Emirates remain enticing business and investment hubs due to their tax benefit, supportive business environments, and ability to safeguard long-term investment and wealth. The number of global millionaires moving from one country to another is projected to grow to almost 165,000 by 2026 and is becoming an ever more essential component of international planning, structuring of businesses, asset diversification and residency options for families that move across the globe.