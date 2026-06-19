/How CA Pulkit Gupta is helping entrepreneurs navigate global tax planning, wealth protection, and corporate structuring

The world of entrepreneurship is changing rapidly. Businesses are no longer confined by geographical boundaries, founders are expanding internationally at an earlier stage, and investors are increasingly allocating capital across multiple jurisdictions. The increasing globalisation of wealth is further consolidating this trend. The number of millionaires moving internationally is projected to increase by some 142,000 in the year, making it the highest amount of wealth migration ever recorded, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025.
The United Kingdom alone is expected to experience a net loss of approximately 16,500 millionaires, as countries like the United Arab Emirates remain enticing business and investment hubs due to their tax benefit, supportive business environments, and ability to safeguard long-term investment and wealth. The number of global millionaires moving from one country to another is projected to grow to almost 165,000 by 2026 and is becoming an ever more essential component of international planning, structuring of businesses, asset diversification and residency options for families that move across the globe.
This change is bringing new opportunities, but also new financial challenges. Today, navigating international tax law, cross-border business formations, asset protection planning and changing compliance rules are all components of the responsibilities of entrepreneurs. This, in turn, is driving a massive change in the nature of financial advisors. In addition to accounting and compliance, business owners also seek strategic advice for protecting and sustaining their wealth, international mobility, tax planning, and long-term financial planning.
In this context, CA Pulkit Gupta, Founder of E-Startup has been assisting entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals in structuring businesses, protecting wealth, planning foreign taxations, and expanding businesses across the world.
From compliance to strategic financial advisory
Historically, Chartered Accountants were largely associated with taxation, audits, and regulatory compliance. While these functions remain important, modern entrepreneurs increasingly require advisors who can help them make strategic financial decisions. According to industry observers, today's founders are looking for solutions that go beyond filing returns and maintaining compliance. They seek guidance on structuring businesses efficiently, protecting assets, managing risks, and creating sustainable wealth for future generations.
Pulkit Gupta's advisory work focuses on helping clients address these evolving challenges through:
Succession and legacy structuring
His work reflects a broader shift within the financial advisory profession, where strategic planning is becoming as important as compliance management.
The new priority: Wealth preservation alongside wealth creation
For decades, wealth creation was the primary focus for entrepreneurs and investors. Building successful businesses and generating returns were considered the ultimate financial objectives. Today, however, many wealthy individuals are placing equal emphasis on preserving and protecting the wealth they have already created. As global mobility increases and financial regulations continue to evolve, affluent families are exploring ways to diversify assets, strengthen asset protection frameworks, and build resilient international wealth structures.
Key priorities among modern entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals now include:
These trends are rising, shaping conversations within the private wealth management industry.
Recent international policy developments have further accelerated interest in wealth migration and global wealth planning. According to industry reports, a record number of millionaires are expected to relocate internationally, highlighting a growing desire among wealthy individuals to create flexible, globally diversified wealth structures. Rather than concentrating all assets in a single jurisdiction, many families are adopting international approaches designed to enhance resilience, diversification, and long-term wealth preservation.
Simplifying Finance Through Digital Education
One of the biggest challenges faced by entrepreneurs is understanding increasingly complex financial and regulatory systems. Recognising this gap, CA Pulkit Gupta has focused on making financial education more accessible through digital platforms. Through educational content across social media and YouTube, he aims to simplify complex financial concepts and make global tax, compliance, and wealth-planning strategies more accessible to entrepreneurs.
His educational initiatives frequently cover subjects such as:
As more entrepreneurs build businesses with global ambitions, practical financial education is becoming increasingly important.
Preparing Entrepreneurs for a Global Financial Future
The modern entrepreneur operates in a world where business opportunities, investments, and wealth often extend beyond national borders. This reality requires a broader understanding of taxation, corporate structures, compliance obligations, and wealth management strategies.
Professionals who can bridge the gap between technical financial expertise and practical business guidance are becoming increasingly valuable in this environment. Gupta represents a growing generation of financial professionals focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate this complexity. By combining expertise in taxation, corporate structuring, wealth protection, and international planning, he continues to contribute to the evolving conversation around global entrepreneurship and long-term wealth preservation. As businesses become more international and financial decisions more interconnected, strategic financial planning is no longer a luxury—it is becoming an essential component of sustainable success.
Follow CA Pulkit Gupta on Instagram and subscribe to his YouTube channel to stay updated with insights on international taxation, business structuring, wealth protection, and global financial strategies.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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