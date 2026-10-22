How Do You Know Your Honey Is Pure? Tested to Be Trusted- Dabur Honey

A spoonful goes into a glass of warm water. Another swirls into evening tea. A third lands on a slice of toast or goes into the kadha when your throat feels scratchy.
Honey has been part of Indian homes for generations, first as a trusted home remedy and now as a pantry staple that shows up in everything from coffee to family recipes. Somewhere along the way, it stopped being "just something sweet." Today, it is an everyday practice of a conscious lifestyle.
The jar on your shelf has a question to answer. How pure is it? When you carry a jar of honey home, what is your confidence in its quality really resting on?
Quality Has Rules, and Honey Has to Follow Them
Honey quality is not a matter of opinion or a pretty label. It is judged by a system of tests and defined standards. In India, honey is required to comply with the quality and safety standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Every batch of Dabur Honey undergoes testing on 22 quality and safety parameters to ensure compliance with these prescribed requirements.
This is where purity, quality, and transparency stop being technical terms and become markers of trust.
The Seal on the Front of the Pack
AGMARK certification comes in addition to these FSSAI-prescribed requirements.
Look for it: Dabur Honey's front of pack bears the AGMARK Special Grade seal, representing the highest grade category under the AGMARK grading system for honey.
What Happens Before a Batch Is Packed
Alongside the seal, every batch goes through rigorous testing before it moves to packaging. Think of it as three different questions.
Is it really honey?
The honey is checked for potential adulteration. For a product people buy because they want it pure, this question matters most.
Is it free of what you cannot see?
Screening for heavy metals and antibiotic residues helps assess whether contaminants remain within prescribed safety thresholds. You cannot see or taste these, which is exactly why they are tested for.
Does it measure up in the lab?
The quality parameters examined include, among others:
Traceable From Beekeeper to Factory
Purity answers one question, and then comes the next. Is the honey in the bottle really what it claims to be? Today’s shopper wants one more answer: where did the honey in my hand come from?
Dabur keeps records, at the beekeeper level, of all the honey that comes to its factory, including geo-tagged details of the beekeepers it is collected from. That adds another layer of transparency to the honey’s journey.
Check your own jar in four steps
The pack carries a QR code. Instead of quality being something that is simply stated on the label, you have a way to check the batch you are actually holding.
Honey looks simple, but a lot stands behind it. Follow the jar backward, and you meet every hand and wingbeat along the way:
Every stage helps fill the bottle that lands in our kitchens.
Beekeepers are a vital link in that chain. Many rural families across India depend on beekeeping, and responsible, sustainable sourcing does double duty. It supports a higher-quality supply and the beekeepers and rural livelihoods around them.
Why It Matters Every Day
For many, honey now replaces refined sugar, finding its way into meals and drinks. When something becomes part of how we nourish ourselves and our families, its quality and purity matter every day.
That is why Dabur Honey backs its purity claim with checks:
Three layers of checks, one jar
Layer 1: It carries the AGMARK Special Grade certification, in addition to the FSSAI-mandated checks.
Layer 2: Every batch is tested on 22 quality and safety parameters.
Layer 3: Dabur keeps beekeeper-level records of all the honey that comes to its factory.
Together, they help ensure the honey you choose meets the highest quality standards.
After all, honey's sweetness reveals itself on the very first spoonful. Its true worth shows only when you also know how much care went into keeping that sweetness pure.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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