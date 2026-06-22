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How Indian consumers are redefining luxury in home décor

India's luxury décor market is shifting from status symbols to personal expression, blending craftsmanship, cultural identity, authenticity, and thoughtful living.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
How Indian consumers are redefining luxury in home décor

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