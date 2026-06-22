How Indian consumers are redefining luxury in home décor

India’s luxury home decor market is growing at a rapid pace. It is expected to grow from $12.3B in 2026 to $24.5B by 2030, almost doubling in just a few years. With this growth the concept of luxury home décor is also taking a new shape. Luxury is becoming more about meaning. If a showpiece is not depicting your thoughts and feelings, it will not sit right with the overall vibe of the house. Luxury décor expresses thoughtful details, artistic expression, and objects that create a connection with the people who live around them.