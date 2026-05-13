How Khushal Chopra, AM Realty Solutions founder, is shaping India’s investment landscape

As India advances toward its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, real estate is emerging as more than just an investment category; it is becoming a foundational pillar of economic growth and urban transformation. With infrastructure corridors, smart city initiatives, and policy-driven expansion, the sector is increasingly intertwined with India’s development narrative. Over the past decade, real estate has evolved from a largely unorganized, perception-driven market into a more structured and regulated ecosystem.

Government initiatives and infrastructure investments have expanded the scope of opportunity beyond traditional urban centers, making property a key lever for wealth creation as well as national growth.

Within this changing landscape, entrepreneurs like Khushal Chopra, Founder and Director of AM Realty Solutions, are playing a critical role in reshaping how individuals approach real estate investments.

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Founded in 2014, AM Realty Solutions has positioned itself as a strategic advisory platform rather than a conventional brokerage firm. The company focuses on enabling clients to make informed, long-term investment decisions across high-growth regions such as Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Delhi NCR.

Khushal Chopra’s approach is rooted in his early exposure to business realities.

Growing up in Delhi, he witnessed the cyclical nature of entrepreneurship through his father’s journey, marked by both success and setbacks. These experiences instilled in him a deep understanding of resilience and risk.

“I’ve seen business from the ground up: its highs and its uncertainties. That exposure taught me early on that success isn’t about avoiding risk, but about taking calculated ones,” he says.

After completing his MBA from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, Khushal gained early experience in sales and operations, including a business venture with Aptech’s Arena Animation.

However, it was his observation of inefficiencies in real estate (particularly the lack of transparency) that led him to establish AM Realty Solutions.

Over the years, the company has worked with more than 20,000 clients and facilitated transactions exceeding ₹500 crore. Its portfolio includes government-approved residential plots, luxury villas, premium farmhouses, and commercial developments.

A key differentiator for AM Realty lies in its alignment with macroeconomic growth drivers.

The company identifies locations influenced by:

infrastructure expansion,

industrial corridors,

policy initiatives,

Thus, ensuring that investments are backed by long-term fundamentals rather than short-term trends.

“People don’t buy property, they buy confidence. If you get that right, everything else follows,” Khushal Chopra adds.

This focus on trust and advisory has helped the company transition from a transaction-led model to a relationship-driven approach.

Its projects across Jaipur, Shahpura, Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, and Goa reflect changing investor preferences, where lifestyle, security, and future appreciation are equally important.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a developed economy, real estate will remain central to both individual aspirations and national progress.

Looking ahead, Khushal Chopra envisions building a development-focused brand that prioritizes quality and long-term value.

“Our goal is not just scale, but to create projects that stand as benchmarks,” he says.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)