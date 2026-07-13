How Kwikpic is reinventing event photo sharing for every occasion

From a wedding to a family getaway, school reunion, convocation, sports tournament, trade exhibition, corporate offsite or a music concert, this AI-powered platform provides instant, tailored, secure and branded photo sharing experiences, for all events. At events, we take countless photographs, but sharing those photos later with all guests is a big hassle. This is where Kwikpic comes in!
AI-powered photo sharing platform Kwikpic has now powered over 500,000 events and distributed over 800 million images, and is now expanding its technology to support more and more kinds of events, including intimate weddings and private functions, concerts, festivals, and corporate events.
From photo dumps to personalised galleries
Kwikpic replaces messy photo dumps with a smarter, more personalised photo-sharing experience. Guests simply scan a QR code or open a shared link, click a selfie, and instantly receive only the photos they appear in, neatly organised in a separate folder through Kwikpic’s real-time facial recognition technology. For event organizers, the platform is equally flexible, offering customizable privacy settings, company branding, watermarks, and event-specific gallery themes.
In corporate settings like AGMs, conferences, off-sites, or product launches, Kwikpic serves both marketing and operational goals. You can capture attendee info, match the gallery UI to the brand identity, decide access levels and track engagement of the event.
Concerts, sports and live entertainment
In high-density environments like stadiums and festivals, Kwikpic scales effortlessly. Its AI automatically tags and sorts tens of thousands of images while maintaining speed and accuracy, even under poor lighting or fast-moving scenes. Fans receive photos directly on their phones, often while the event is still happening. Meanwhile, sponsors gain massive visibility when their logos appear on QR codes, registration links, and as branded overlays on every shared image — turning every repost into a marketing impression.
For photographers
Kwikpic is built to support photographers, not slow them down. With their fastest AI Uploader that can upload 1000 photos in just 5 mins, professionals can begin uploading while still at the venue and deliver complete, high-resolution galleries before the event ends.
AI-powered facial recognition and auto-sorting handle the heavy lifting, while built-in watermarking and customisable gallery designs give photographers a more premium and modern way to present their work. Kwikpic transforms the delivery process by allowing photographers to stand out, delight clients, and focus on what they do best: capturing the moment.
Smarter photo sharing app for all events
Powered by its proprietary Image Optimisation Technology and Lightning Fast Uploader, Kwikpic ensures that every photo is delivered in high quality with minimal upload time. As the event industry continues to digitise, Kwikpic positions itself as a critical infrastructure layer - offering seamless, branded, intelligent photo sharing for every type of event and guest. It’s not just helping us share photos - it’s helping us relive the joy, the hugs, the dance moves, and the unexpected laughs that make every occasion unforgettable.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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