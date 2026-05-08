How Lucira is making lab-grown diamonds accessible to Indian consumers

Diamonds have long been considered a luxury in India, kept in safe vaults, worn on weddings, and only used on special occasions. Lucira Jewelry Lab Grown Diamond jewelry Brand launched in April 2025, is changing that. Lucira, with its ambitious aim to modernise, ethicise and democratise diamond jewelry, is set to lead the charge in the lab-grown diamond jewelry movement in India.

A Founder's Story Rooted in Legacy

"Jewelry runs in my blood — it's who I am," says the founder of Lucira, whose decades of experience building jewelry brands across India laid the foundation for this new venture. "After building brands in India, I created Lucira to go beyond tradition and craft pieces that reflect elegance and meaning. For me, jewelry isn't just adornment—it's a celebration of moments, love, and legacy. Every piece we make is a promise."

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Founders faces

That promise is what differentiates Lucira Jewelry, a lab grown diamond jewelry brand, in an increasingly cluttered market. While the Indian jewelry industry has long been dominated by traditional designs and occasion-based purchases, Lucira is reimagining diamonds for a generation that wants beauty, transparency, and everyday wearability—without compromise.

The Lab-Grown Diamond Advantage

Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to mined diamonds, but they are created in controlled laboratory environments using advanced technology. The result is a stone that offers the same brilliance and durability at a more accessible price point, with a significantly lower environmental footprint.

For Indian consumers — particularly millennials and Gen Z buyers who are increasingly conscious of sustainability and ethical sourcing — lab-grown diamonds represent the future. As a forward-thinking lab grown diamond jewelry brand, Lucira Jewelry has built its identity around this premise, ensuring every piece is crafted with high-quality, ethically sourced diamonds that align with modern values.

Our Collections: Designed for Every Moment

Lucira offers a thoughtfully curated range that caters to every style, occasion, and personality — from timeless engagement pieces to bold everyday designs.

Categories: Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Rings, Earrings, Necklace and more

Shop by Collection: Hexa, Eterna, On The Move, and Solitaires

Shop by Style: Solitaire, Halo, Side-Stone, Trilogy, Toi et Moi, Eternity, Stackable, Couple Bands, and Men's

Shop by Shape: Emerald, Marquise, Oval, Pear, Princess, Round, Heart, Cushion, and Special Cuts

Shop by Material: Yellow Gold, Rose Gold, White Gold, and Platinum

Whether shopping for a milestone moment or a piece that fits seamlessly into everyday life, Lucira's diverse range ensures every customer finds something that speaks to them.

A year of bold milestones

Since its launch in April 2025, Lucira has moved with remarkable speed and clarity of vision. In June 2025, the brand unveiled its first two signature collections — On The Move, designed for the contemporary Indian woman who blends elegance with everyday ease, and the Hexa Collection, which embraces bold geometric design that celebrates individuality.

By September 2025, Lucira secured seed funding from early backers who believed in its potential to reshape India's modern jewelry landscape, fueling its operations and customer experience. October 2025 marked another defining moment: the opening of the first Lucira Experience Store in Mumbai — designed less like a traditional showroom and more like stepping into a gallery, offering customers a tactile, immersive brand experience.

Expanding across India: A growing physical footprint

Building on the momentum of its flagship store, Lucira Jewelry, the lab grown diamond jewelry brand, has rapidly expanded its retail presence across key Indian cities. In Mumbai, Lucira has opened additional stores in Borivali (Sky City Mall, Western Express Highway) and Chembur (Central Avenue Road), responding to the growing demand for lab grown diamond Mumbai shoppers are increasingly embracing.

Beyond Mumbai, Lucira has marked its presence in Pune with a prominent store on Jangali Maharaj Road, one of the city's most iconic shopping destinations. Most recently, the brand crossed regional boundaries with its Noida store at Wave One Courtyard, Sector 18—signaling the start of Lucira's pan-India growth journey. Each Experience Store is thoughtfully designed to reflect Lucira's contemporary aesthetic, offering a welcoming, gallery-like environment where customers can explore collections and discover pieces that resonate with their personal stories.

Vision and mission

Lucira's vision is clear: to be a design-first fine jewelry brand that turns everyday moments into timeless expressions of self. The brand experiments boldly with cuts, forms, and stories, crafting pieces that blend contemporary design with ethical brilliance. This is a meaningful departure from the industry norm — Lucira believes diamond jewelry shouldn't sit in a vault waiting for a special occasion. It should live alongside its wearer, becoming part of her story.

The brand's mission centers on crafting high-quality, ethically sourced diamond jewelry that blends modern aesthetics with lasting value. Trust, transparency, and craftsmanship form the foundation of everything Lucira does. In an industry where opacity has long been a concern, this lab grown diamond jewelry brand's commitment to transparent pricing and certified diamonds is a refreshing change.

What's next for Lucira

With a successful first year, two strong collections, seed investment in hand, and a rapidly expanding retail footprint across Mumbai, Pune, and Noida, Lucira Jewelry, the lab grown diamond jewelry brand, is just getting started. The brand has set its sights on opening 15+ stores across India in the coming years—deepening its presence in existing cities, entering new markets, and continuing to build a community of customers who see jewelry as a celebration of self. For modern India, Lucira isn't just offering diamonds — it's offering a new way to think about them.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)