How nature can help Indian cities survive and thrive

As another punishing summer gives way to the monsoon, cities in India are facing a reality they can no longer ignore. Extreme heat, flooding and shrinking green spaces are no longer just challenges but have evolved as defining features of urban life. In May, 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities were in India with maximum temperatures ranging between 45°C and 48°C across large parts of the country. The challenge now is to build cities that can cope with rapid urbanisation, environmental degradation and climate change.

The warning signs are already visible. The 2025 heatwave, from April to July, saw temperature touch 48°C in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. The heatwave also claimed around 455 lives across the country. Cities, at the same time, faced longer spells of extreme heat, severe flooding and a rapid decline in green cover. These are no longer isolated events but are becoming a regular feature of life in many urban areas.

According to a World Bank report, covering 24 Indian cities, temperatures in urban centres are now 3-4°C higher than in nearby areas due to the urban heat island effect. The report further warned that without greater investment in climate adaptation, annual losses from urban flooding could reach $5 billion by 2030 and $30 billion by 2070. Unless we act now, rising temperatures, flooding and environmental degradation will continue to threaten public health, livelihoods and urban life.

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From climate-sensitive design to one-size-fits-all development

For generations, settlements were designed with the local climate in mind. These houses often came with courtyards for improved airflow and were positioned to reduce heat. Large trees around these centres provided shade, thus, helping keep neighbourhoods cool even during hot summers. As cities modernised, local solutions were increasingly replaced by global models that had little connection to local climate realities. Buildings made largely of glass, steel and concrete became symbols of progress, despite their heavy reliance on artificial cooling. These resulted in hotter urban environments and raised use of energy and greater inequality in access to relief from extreme temperatures. Workers, children, older adults and other vulnerable groups often bore the greatest burden.

A walk through city streets shows the problem. Trees that once provided dense shade are increasingly being replaced by decorative species. One example is from Delhi-NCR where large-canopy deciduous trees have been replaced by exotic species. These trees used to provide shade, fruit, flowers and habitat. The loss of shade makes it harder to walk or cycle and pushes more people towards motor vehicles. This leaves everyone else exposed to higher levels of heat, dust and pollution.

The shortage of green spaces in cities is also a concern. Mumbai offers just 0.12 sqm of green space per person, while Chennai has only 0.46 sqm, compared to the UN's recommended 9 sqm. A 2024 study in Nature Communications found that urban residents in the Global South are losing access to tree cover faster than anywhere else, even as they face some of the world's highest heat risks.

The choice of construction materials matters as well. Stone and tile may appear durable, but they are non-renewable, costly to maintain and often expensive to replace. Extensive paving hardens the ground, limiting its ability to absorb rainwater. With heavy downpours becoming more common, loss of natural absorption can worsen flooding risks in urban areas.

Instead, buildings can be designed to make better use of natural airflow, while local materials such as brick, stone and lime plaster can reduce dependence on energy-intensive alternatives. More trees, greener roofs, permeable surfaces and well-designed courtyards can help cities stay cooler and absorb rainwater more effectively. These approaches will remain isolated examples unless planning rules and building regulations encourage wider adoption.

Learning to work with nature

We already have a blueprint for breaking this cycle. More than half a century ago, landscape architect Ian McHarg argued in Design with Nature that cities should be planned around natural systems rather than in spite of them. Water does not respect municipal boundaries, nor do ecosystems follow project maps. Rivers, wetlands and green spaces function as connected networks. When protected and integrated into urban planning, they can help cities manage heat, absorb floodwaters and become more resilient to climate change.

One of the best-known examples of this approach is China's "sponge city" programme, championed by landscape architect Kongjian Yu and his firm, Turenscape. Launched as a national pilot programme in 2015 across 30 cities, sponge city strategies favour nature-based systems for stormwater management: capturing, retaining, absorbing, and recharging water while restoring ecological function and creating more equitable public spaces. The concept is not a design formula but a holistic intent to align urban infrastructure with ecological systems rather than work against them.

China's sponge city programme shows that the concept can work, but its success depends largely on how it is implemented. Cities that invested in maintenance, coordinated planning and long-term support saw stronger results, while weaker implementation often limited the programme's impact.

India does not need a carbon copy of China's sponge cities, Singapore's Garden City model or South Korea's green corridors. But these examples point to a common lesson, cities are stronger when they are planned around natural systems rather than built at their expense. Parks, waterways and connected open spaces do more than beautify urban areas, they help manage floods, reduce heat and improve quality of life. It is a message that also featured prominently at the recent World Urban Forum in Baku, where nature-based solutions were once again identified as a key component of urban resilience.

India still has a rare advantage. More than half of the urban infrastructure it will need by 2050 has yet to be built. Decisions taken now will determine whether future cities are greener, cooler and better prepared for climate risks or whether they repeat the mistakes already visible across many urban centres. The stakes are about more than budgets and infrastructure; they are about the quality of life future generations will inherit.

What this means for Indian cities

In many cities, pavements, drains and public spaces continue to be designed around concrete and hard infrastructure. While these solutions are familiar and easy to implement, they often overlook opportunities to make urban spaces greener, cooler and more resilient. India already has examples that show what is possible. Delhi's biodiversity parks have shown how degraded urban landscapes can be restored through sustained policy support and scientific expertise. In Gurugram, iamgurgaon has demonstrated how neglected open spaces can be transformed into community assets that help manage heat and flooding. Together, these projects show that when governments, experts and local communities work together, nature-based solutions can succeed at scale.

Indian cities are already paying the price for inadequate flood management. The World Bank estimates that flood-related damage costs the country about $4 billion each year, while more than 70 per cent of urban areas lack properly designed stormwater drainage systems. The scale of the problem becomes clear every monsoon. In September 2025 alone, Telangana reported losses of nearly Rs 5,019 crore due to flooding.

What stands out about these projects is not their uniqueness, but the conditions that made them possible. It is that their success was built on ingredients that any city can put in place: political support, expert involvement, reliable funding and long-term maintenance. If India wants nature-based solutions to move beyond pilot projects, these conditions must become standard practice rather than the exception.

What we need to do

Cities also need to make better use of natural solutions for managing water. Wherever possible, planners should preserve open ground and incorporate features such as bioswales, rain gardens, detention ponds and terracing to slow down, capture and store rainwater. These measures not only help reduce flooding but also improve soil moisture, support vegetation and make cities more resilient to extreme heat.

Drainage, green spaces, transport networks and public spaces are often treated as separate issues, but they are closely connected. Focusing on one while ignoring the others can simply move the problem elsewhere. A more integrated approach can help ensure that each intervention delivers multiple benefits. Protecting existing trees and planting native species suited to local conditions should also be a priority. This can provide shade, lower temperatures, reduce dust and pollution, improve soil health and support biodiversity.

A study covering nearly 9,000 urban areas around the world found that tree cover can offset 41-49 per cent of the urban heat island effect. Yet the study also found that cities facing the greatest heat risks often receive the least cooling benefit from trees. That gap is not a limitation of nature, but a result of planning and policy choices.

Sustainability is not only about planting more trees; it is also about using resources more wisely. Cities should minimise unnecessary rebuilding, make greater use of existing structures and recycle construction materials wherever possible. The benefits extend far beyond reducing waste. The impact can be seen in projects such as Sanath Road in Gurugram. It demonstrates how thoughtful urban design can improve safety, make public spaces more accessible, support local livelihoods and strengthen community life.

World Environment Day is an opportune moment to commit to doing better. We already know many of the solutions. What remains uncertain is whether cities will act quickly enough. With climate risks growing and urban populations expanding, the cost of delay will only rise. Building greener, cooler and more resilient cities is no longer an environmental aspiration but has become an urban necessity.

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