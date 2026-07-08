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How Prateek Grand City is bringing 15-minute 'living idea' to Ghaziabad

At the 40-acre township in Siddharth Vihar, homes, operational retail, and upcoming social infrastructure are combining within one neighbourhood. 

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
How Prateek Grand City is bringing 15-minute 'living idea' to Ghaziabad

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