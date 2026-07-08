How Prateek Grand City is bringing 15-minute 'living idea' to Ghaziabad

This change is connected to the idea of 15-minute city. When every needed shops and brands are available at walking distance, daily life becomes a lot easier and residents are not needed to plan their daily work in advance. The upcoming High Street Mall will bring other features like cinema, anchor stores, banquet halls. Along with that an international school is also under construction within the township. After the construction of the school it is expected to attract families that have school going children. The school will be run by Prateek Group and will be affiliated by CBSE & IB board.