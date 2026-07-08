How Prateek Grand City is bringing 15-minute 'living idea' to Ghaziabad

For most of the urban households the day begins with planning. The actual work comes in later. There are multiple daily chores like school drop off, going to the grocery store, and office commute to manage. After the office work, there are another set of errands to manage. Visiting a pharmacy, or local markets to buy food for dinner. The daily urban life is never running out of work and these work take a huge chunk of time from daily life.
This growing awareness about importance of time has brought the idea of a 15-minute city. In this plan frequently used services are located near the residential building, this conscious decision has resulted in reduced hassle for residents. A 15-minute city does not mean every office, hospital, or institution needs to be inside a residential project. The aim of the project is to minimise travel by bringing useful shop and services closer to the project area. In Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, Prateek Grand City shares the points of this unique idea.
Neighbourhood Becoming A Part Of The Home
Prateek Grand City is spread across 40 acres. The plot is more than a collection of towers. The idea behind this masterplan has open spaces, nearby shops, and a lively community. This new approach is becoming popular among homebuyers of NCR. They ask how the resident area will look on a weekday, where their children will play. They also check if the development will provide fitness facilities, required space for leisure time and community interaction.
Prateek Grand City brings these benefits together in one place. Prateek Grand Carnesia and Prateek Grand Paeonia have already been delivered, helping the township move beyond the planning stage and evolve into an established neighbourhood. Building on this progress, Prateek Grand Begonia is the latest residential project within Prateek Grand City in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, reflecting changing homebuyer preferences for lifestyle, connectivity and community living.
One of the biggest advantages of connected residents is that people do not need to make many trips on a daily basis. Most of the needed amenities are closer to home reducing the need for longer travel duration. At Prateek Grand City, Prateek Grand Carnesia Walk and Prateek Grand Paeonia Walk are already working. The development area has bank outlets like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank. The facility also offers popular brands like Domino’s, Bikanervala, Apollo Pharmacy inside the residential area which makes the project a complete package for new generation of homebuyers.
This change is connected to the idea of 15-minute city. When every needed shops and brands are available at walking distance, daily life becomes a lot easier and residents are not needed to plan their daily work in advance. The upcoming High Street Mall will bring other features like cinema, anchor stores, banquet halls. Along with that an international school is also under construction within the township. After the construction of the school it is expected to attract families that have school going children. The school will be run by Prateek Group and will be affiliated by CBSE & IB board.
Green Spaces Being A Part Of Daily Life
Urban convenience is largely defined by the access to shops, offices. The 15-minute neighbourhood is different. The Prateek Grand City gives importance to wellness and social interaction. A park that is a few kilometers away is unlikely to become a part of daily lives of residents. On the other hand, a park located near a household is going to attract residents for evening walks.
More than 1,50,000 plants have been planted across Prateek Grand City. The project integrates landscaped areas, tree-lined stretches, walking zones which makes outdoor activities a part of residential life. Children can have playgrounds closer to their home, senior citizens can go for a walk without having to worry about traffic and outdoor activity for families becomes a regular occurrence.
Community engagement initiative under “Life At Prateek” organises sports, wellness activities, cultural events making the sense of community an important aspect of daily life.
Connected Within The Township And Beyond
A well designed township does not disconnect its residents from the main city. Prateek Grand City is situated in Siddharth Vihar, on the NH-24 corridor. The township project serves connectivity to Noida, Indirapuram, East Delhi, Central Delhi, and South Delhi. The metro connectivity is also nearby and NAMO Bharat train is also expected to improve interconnection with Noida International Airport. This well planned location combined with inter-connectivity within the plot creates a full proof plan for comfort. A well thought plan like that is rare and no township can replace. The objective is to make frequent requirements easier to manage and less frequent activity within reasonable reach.
A Shift From Housing Projects To Complete Community
Prateek Group has developed Prateek Grand City, the group has operated within the NCR real estate market for more than two decades. The group has produced more than 20 million sq. ft. of development, served over 50,000 homebuyers. Their portfolio includes Prateek Edifice, Prateek Stylome, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Laurel, Prateek Wisteria and Prateek Canary.
Prateek Grand City is going to become an important part of their portfolio but more than that the project reflects a shift within the real estate market and how people see their homes. The goal is no longer limited to creating housing projects. Developers must intend to create communities. The shift is particularly suited for developing locations such as Siddharth Vihar. Infrastructure and residential expansion are creating new urban centres outside of traditional cities.
Time Is Becoming a Valuable
For homebuyers, the value of a complete township comes from small everyday experiences. It could be buying groceries without a long drive, an evening walk closer to home. These activities may seem small but when looked closely these are parts that make a township truly livable. These features together execute the vision of 15 minute living.
Prateek Grand City does not promise every destination will be 15 minutes away. But it brings together parts of everyday life into a connected form. As cities become denser, travel times will continue to influence decisions of homebuyers.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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