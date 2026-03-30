Shanta Narang is an example of how one does not run a meeting with a chart of rankings, but instead runs the conversation on how the business number has changed based on where that page is located in a search. This one trait should tell you all that you need to know about how Shanta has built her name to be one of the top 10 SEO experts in India (as referenced on Republic World and Mid-day).

She has been doing this for over a decade. Not a remote advisor. She gives her all to the brand campaigns, page structure, and improving results every week. This is what has given Shanta the ability to build her name in an industry where most people look exactly the same on the outside.

Bewakoof: Doubling clicks and tripling sales

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shanta joined Bewakoof in 2019. Bewakoof is a renowned fashion brand in India. Shanta joined to transform the way in which the brand was selling its non-branded products using search. In December 2020, the Search Console clicks increased to 209,000 from 129,000. The Click Through Rate (CTR) also increased to 2.1% from 0.9%. The number of keywords for non-blog pages increased to 57,277 from 34,342.

The Men T-Shirts page also increased to 9,789 and further to 24,876. This was done in a period when the pattern of people in covid was low. Shanta also increased the sales of the brand from 11 lakhs to more than 30 lakhs. Shanta also highlights the need to increase conversions and also increase brand awareness. In addition to that, she also highlights the need for ORM.

Sprint Medical: Scaling to nearly a million annual sessions

Shanta joined Sprint Medical in November 2021 when they had 25,000 visits monthly. In 2022, they were able to achieve over 100,000 visits and not just this, their monthly appointments were also increased to 900 from 200. This all happened because of Shanta’s ample work and targeted location pages for particular neighborhoods.

From November 2023 to November 2024, there were 950,908 sessions recorded on her site. This is an impressive increase of 87% year over year. Sprint Medical had 967,000 visits and 216 million impressions in 16 months.

Shanta has worked with Medanta, Truemeds, Oliva Clinic, and Sprint Medical in different periods in her career in the health sector. We all know that medical content faces greater Google scrutiny than any other niche content types. Shortcuts do not work in this field. For health care and related niches, her SEO strategies work really well because it is a structurally sound rather than an after-the-fact response to changing algorithms.

In the past 15 years, Shanta’s reputation as the best SEO expert in India has been consistent, just because of her sustained results rather than a short-lived peak that could be easily captured in a screenshot.

Dual EdTech Campaigns: Solving unique growth challenges

One of the top brands in the field of EdTech had visitors who were not being converted. Shanta identified this problem and created new content and CTAs for them in November 2023. Daily leads increased from 100 to 170 without any change in ad spend. This is a growth of 70% based on changes to the page structure and the next steps of the visitors.

The traffic problem faced by another new EdTech brand when it went online in September 2024 was that the company’s website used to receive 9,000 visitors every month. Of these visitors, 200 were leads. After four months, the company’s website received 20,000 visitors every month. The leads for them increased to 500 every month. Both of these campaigns were done by using the same process that Shanta uses as an SEO consultant.

eTerior: Building a Revenue Stream from Zero

When Shanta started working for eTerior in June 2023, she found that this Bangalore-based furniture firm had no online visibility at all, no traffic, and no orders. Soon, she realized that the existing technical SEO service and content strategies are not really targeting or resonating with the local audience. After completely revamping the UI/UX, Google Business Optimization, and writing new copy for collection pages using local high-intent keywords, she very-well managed to turn this dead site into a live channel for acquiring customers.

'Transformative' is an understatement. In 3 months, Shanta took the brand to 300 monthly visitors and 10 monthly leads, and in the early part of 2025, that number multiplied to 1,200 monthly visitors and 100 leads. From the ground up, in 18 months, constructing a functional revenue stream is highly impressive. Shanta proved that a combination of technical precision and localised content is the secret to sustainable digital success.

Why clients appreciate her SEO strategies & skills

Her clients enjoy the success she delivers while her competitors face an obstacle. Shanta’s 15 years of experience are what make her an outstanding SEO expert. From ground zero, she has proved her worth more than once in India. Due to the high return on investment she delivers to her clients, businesses seek her services when they need to find the best SEO agency in Mumbai or anywhere in India.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)