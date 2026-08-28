/How technology makes premium real estate more accessible to everyday investors

Everybody wants to invest in real estate - It offers rental income, long-term capital appreciation, acts as an inflation hedge and provides a psychological feeling of safety as it’s a tangible asset. Within real estate, premium housing is a particularly desirable investment avenue. It is growing rapidly: in Q1 2026 alone, high-end residential properties priced above Rs. 1 Crore saw a 30% Y-o-Y increase in sales. But it is also one of the hardest for everyday investors to access. Buying high-value homes in top Indian cities requires substantial capital, limiting its accessibility to high-net worth individuals and institutional investors.
However, technology has turned this game on its head. Through digital real estate platforms, like Alt DRX, that offer tokenised fractional ownership, retail investors can invest in prime properties across India with amounts as low as Rs. 10,000.
How does this work? A digital real estate platform identifies a property, completes the necessary due diligence and structures it into smaller investment units. Investors can then buy these units and gain fractional exposure to the underlying property. Returns can come from rental income and potential appreciation in the value of the investment. These units may also be available for buying and selling through a digital marketplace. For example, a ₹100 Crore property could be divided into 1,00,000 investment units priced at ₹10,000 each, allowing investors to participate in a premium real estate opportunity with a much smaller investment.
Technology has increased accessibility: investors no longer need huge amounts of capital to gain exposure to premium property - they can even invest in real estate with a Monthly SIP! It enables diversification - instead of limiting their real estate investment to a single property, investors can spread capital across multiple properties and locations.
Property buying has traditionally involved extensive paperwork, property management and administrative responsibilities. Technology simplifies ownership by digitising ownership records, transactions and investment tracking. This provides greater transparency and efficiency, reduces transaction costs and makes investing in real estate as straightforward as managing other investments through a digital platform. Investors can access professionally managed properties without taking on the headache of finding tenants, maintenance and daily management.
Technology is shaping the future of real estate in India. Maharashtra has recognized this, and began work on the DELTA Act (Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Assets) which aims to create a legal framework to use blockchain to digitise and tokenise real estate assets. This could bring the fractional ownership model into the mainstream, and real estate will go from being an asset one buys and holds, to an asset that is represented, accessed and transacted through digital infrastructure. Fractional ownership - which bridges the gap between aspiration and affordability and allows everyday investors to access premium real estate with small amounts of capital - is a pivotal part of the future of Indian real estate. It is no longer about buying more property, but about making access to quality property more inclusive.
How does this work?
A digital real estate platform first identifies and conducts due diligence on a property and structures the investment so that multiple investors can participate in it. The ownership or economic interests in the property are then divided into smaller units, which can be digitally represented through tokens. This allows investors to gain exposure to a portion of a high-value real estate asset without having to purchase the entire property themselves.
Investors can benefit from the income and potential appreciation associated with their fractional interest, subject to the structure and terms of the investment. Digital platforms can also simplify the process by providing investors with a transparent way to track their investments, transactions and associated returns. Where a regulated secondary market is available, eligible interests may also be transferred or traded, subject to applicable regulations and platform rules.
For example, a ₹100 Crore property could be structured into 1,00,000 fractional units of ₹10,000 each. An investor purchasing 10 units would therefore gain exposure to a ₹1 Lakh portion of the overall investment structure, rather than having direct ownership of a specific 10 sq. ft. area of the physical property. The exact rights attached to each unit depend on the legal and financial structure of the offering.
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(NOTE: Zee News does not endorse or recommend any company, platform, product, or investment mentioned in this article. The content is for informational purposes only, and readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.)
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