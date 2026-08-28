/How technology makes premium real estate more accessible to everyday investors

How does this work? A digital real estate platform identifies a property, completes the necessary due diligence and structures it into smaller investment units. Investors can then buy these units and gain fractional exposure to the underlying property. Returns can come from rental income and potential appreciation in the value of the investment. These units may also be available for buying and selling through a digital marketplace. For example, a ₹100 Crore property could be divided into 1,00,000 investment units priced at ₹10,000 each, allowing investors to participate in a premium real estate opportunity with a much smaller investment.



Technology has increased accessibility: investors no longer need huge amounts of capital to gain exposure to premium property - they can even invest in real estate with a Monthly SIP! It enables diversification - instead of limiting their real estate investment to a single property, investors can spread capital across multiple properties and locations.