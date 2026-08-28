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How technology makes premium real estate more accessible to everyday investors

Technology has turned this game on its head. Through digital real estate platforms that offer tokenised fractional ownership, retail investors can invest in prime properties across India with amounts as low as Rs 10,000. 

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
How technology makes premium real estate more accessible to everyday investors

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