How To Check PMAY-G Beneficiary List Online: Step-By-Step Guide

In the past, owning a house was largely reserved for the wealthy and the middle class. However, with a literal crusher block functioning as a door to a basic house with minimal amenities for rural families, one can now aspire to own a house. And with good leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Awas Yojana Gramin was announced in the year 2016. The main intention behind PMAY-G is to make a pucca house with basic amenities for all households which do not have a home to stay in kutcha or dilapidated houses by the year 2024.

Here, we will be going through the steps involved in checking the beneficiary list for PM Awas Gramin and verifying the current beneficiary status through an end-to-end governance automation model on AwaasSoft and Awaas app.

AwaasSoft is a workflow-enabled e-service delivery platform that is web-based and supports the implementation of all key modules of PMAYG, including identification of beneficiaries, construction-linked assistance payments (through PFMS). The beneficiaries receive funds to the tune of Rs 1,20,000/- transferred to their bank accounts in 3 instalments corresponding to various stages of construction of their house.

The scheme is for the economically weaker sections and is well coordinated with the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward castes.

The qualifying families for PMAY-G are those identified through SECC (Socio-Economic and Caste Census) 2011; the selection process of beneficiaries under this scheme is an open and transparent one. Priority is given to women, the disabled, and the improperly housed under this housing scheme.

One of the most important provisions laid down in the PMAY-G beneficiary list is that it makes it possible for applicants to verify whether they are eligible and to follow the processing of their applications. For the sake of transparency, the list is published on the government's website, so the general public can confirm whether or not they have been selected for housing assistance

Inconsistencies like wrong information, inclusion, or exclusion should be checked from time to time by the beneficiaries themselves on the list and taken forward by them to the respective authorities, as in municipalities and municipal corporations, at the earliest so that rural families can be presently made aware of their rights to take suitable steps for availing benefits under PMAY-G.

How to View the PMAY-G Beneficiary List Online

Here is the step-by-step procedure to check the PMAY-G beneficiary list:

Go to the official website: Just open a favoured browser, go to the official PMAY-G website at pmayg.nic.in. Open Awaassoft: Find Awaassoft in the menu bar from the homepage, and click on it. Click of Report: Choose Report to find all reporting tools. Beneficiary Details: Click on Beneficiary Details for Verification. Enter Details: Select your State, District, Block, and Village from the dropdown boxes. Under Scheme Benefits, select "PRADHAN MANTRI AWAAS Yojana." Submit: Put in the Captcha Code that appears on the screen and proceed.

This will give you a list containing all the beneficiaries' names, and from that, you can check whether yours or your family member's names are included or not.

Alternate Search Method: Verification of Beneficiary Status

This is for specific and individual status verification, or if one has a registration number

Access www.pmayg.nic.in, the official PMAY-G Portal. Click Stakeholders: Click on the "Stakeholders" option from the menu bar. Select IAY/PMAYG Beneficiary: From the drop-down menu, select "IAY/PMAYG Beneficiary." Enter the Registration Number: Fill out your Registration Number issued to you at the time of your application, and click on "Submit" to view the status. For those who do not possess the Registration Number, click on "Advanced Search." Enter details like your name, BPL number, your state, district, block, panchayat, and your father or husband's name.

This method would suit a person who wants to check his/her application status rather than the full list.

For Even More Convenience: AwaasApp

For those interested in receiving information on their mobiles, AwaasApp on Google PlayStore provides a quick and easy way to check beneficiary lists or statuses. Simply install the app, open it, log in or enter as a guest, then enter the same details used on the website and view your application's status or lists. This is a welcome gadget for poor rural folks, often without easy access to computers.

Troubleshooting and Support

In case of any issue, such as your name is nowhere in the list or incorrect details have been registered, take the following steps:

Speak With Local Authorities: Report any irregularity and seek clarification at your block development offices or Gram Panchayat.

PMAY-G Helpline: Contact the PMAY-G through the helpline numbers present on the official portal.

Cross-check Your Documents: In order to avoid rejection, check well and make sure that all documents you have submitted - Aadhaar, BPL cards, or SECC details - are genuine.

Once the rural families find themselves in jeopardy of being held ineligible, they can quickly chart their course through either the official website or the AwaasApp. Hurry through prospects with PMAY-G, be proactive, check your status regularly, and don't forget to approach the local authorities for assistance.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)