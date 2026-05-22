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NewsConsumer connectHow to keep your crypto safe on Binance and why most users skip half these features
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How to keep your crypto safe on Binance and why most users skip half these features

Most crypto account breaches today do not happen because an exchange was hacked. They happen because users leave important security features turned off.

|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Source:
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How to keep your crypto safe on Binance and why most users skip half these features

Binance offers several built-in tools designed to protect accounts from phishing scams, SIM-swap attacks, fake apps, and unauthorised withdrawals. Yet many users only enable the basic settings and never revisit their security setup.

Here are seven Binance security features that every user should activate immediately.

1. Authenticator App vs SMS 2FA

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SMS verification codes can be vulnerable to SIM-swap attacks, where scammers transfer your phone number to another SIM card to access your login codes.

Using Binance Authenticator is safer because the codes are generated directly on your device.

How to Set It Up

  • Go to Account > Security > Authenticator App
  • Tap Enable and scan the QR code
  • Enter the 6-digit verification code to finish setup
  • Warning: Save your backup key offline.

2. Anti-Phishing Code

Binance’s Anti-Phishing Code adds a personal code to every official Binance email and SMS. If a message arrives without your code, it is likely fake.

How to Set It Up

  • Go to Account > Security
  • Tap Anti-Phishing Code > Create
  • Enter a unique code and confirm with 2FA
  • Warning: Do not click links in messages missing your code.

3. Withdrawal Whitelist

Withdrawal Whitelist restricts withdrawals to pre-approved wallet addresses only. Even if someone accesses your account, they cannot transfer funds to an unknown wallet.

How to Set It Up

Go to Profile > Settings > Withdrawal

  • Enable Withdrawal Whitelist
  • Add trusted wallet addresses
  • Warning: Double-check wallet addresses before enabling it.

4. Device Management

Binance records every device that accesses your account. Checking this list regularly helps you spot unknown logins and remove old devices.

How to Check

Go to Profile > Security > Devices

  • Review logged-in devices
  • Remove unknown or old devices
  • Warning: Remove any device you do not recognise immediately.

5. Strong Password + Dedicated Email

Reusing passwords across websites increases the risk of account takeover. Using a separate email only for crypto adds another layer of protection.

How to Set It Up

  • Go to Profile > Security > Password
  • Create a strong, unique password
  • Avoid reusing old passwords

Warning: Never store passwords in notes or as screenshots. 

6. Binance Verify 

Fake Binance websites and social accounts are common in phishing scams. Binance Verify helps confirm whether a link or account is official.

How to Use It

Check the URL reads “https://www.binance.com

Visit Binance Verify

Paste suspicious links or usernames into the tool

Warning: Avoid links shared in random Telegram groups or DMs.

7. What to Do if Your Account Is Compromised

If you suspect unauthorised access to your Binance account, act immediately to reduce further risk.

What to Do Immediately

  • Disable withdrawals on your account
  • Change your password and reset 2FA
  • Log out of all active devices
  • Revoke active API keys
  • Contact Binance Support
  • In India, report the incident at National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
  • Warning: Faster action reduces the risk of further losses.
  • Do This Now: Your 7-Point Security Checklist

Most of these settings take less than two minutes to enable, but they can significantly reduce the risk of scams and account takeovers.

Your Security Checklist

□ Switch from SMS 2FA to an authenticator app
□ Enable your Anti-Phishing Code
□ Turn on Withdrawal Whitelist
□ Review and remove unknown devices
□ Use a strong password and a dedicated crypto email
□ Verify suspicious links using Binance Verify
□ Activate Withdrawal Protection for added security

Why These Security Steps Matter 

Most Binance security tools are already built into the app. The real risk is that many users never take the time to activate them until something goes wrong. 

In crypto, a few minutes spent reviewing your security settings today can prevent losses that are far harder to recover tomorrow.

 

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. Crypto Trading ( purchase, sale, or holding) can be risky and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk of loss can be substantial. Make financial decisions depending on your level of experience and risk appetite. Information on the platform is for general market commentary and is not intended as investment advice.)
 

 

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