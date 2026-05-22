How to keep your crypto safe on Binance and why most users skip half these features

Binance offers several built-in tools designed to protect accounts from phishing scams, SIM-swap attacks, fake apps, and unauthorised withdrawals. Yet many users only enable the basic settings and never revisit their security setup.

Here are seven Binance security features that every user should activate immediately.

1. Authenticator App vs SMS 2FA

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SMS verification codes can be vulnerable to SIM-swap attacks, where scammers transfer your phone number to another SIM card to access your login codes.

Using Binance Authenticator is safer because the codes are generated directly on your device.

How to Set It Up

Go to Account > Security > Authenticator App

Tap Enable and scan the QR code

Enter the 6-digit verification code to finish setup

Warning: Save your backup key offline.

2. Anti-Phishing Code

Binance’s Anti-Phishing Code adds a personal code to every official Binance email and SMS. If a message arrives without your code, it is likely fake.

How to Set It Up

Go to Account > Security

Tap Anti-Phishing Code > Create

Enter a unique code and confirm with 2FA

Warning: Do not click links in messages missing your code.

3. Withdrawal Whitelist

Withdrawal Whitelist restricts withdrawals to pre-approved wallet addresses only. Even if someone accesses your account, they cannot transfer funds to an unknown wallet.

How to Set It Up

Go to Profile > Settings > Withdrawal

Enable Withdrawal Whitelist

Add trusted wallet addresses

Warning: Double-check wallet addresses before enabling it.

4. Device Management

Binance records every device that accesses your account. Checking this list regularly helps you spot unknown logins and remove old devices.

How to Check

Go to Profile > Security > Devices

Review logged-in devices

Remove unknown or old devices

Warning: Remove any device you do not recognise immediately.

5. Strong Password + Dedicated Email

Reusing passwords across websites increases the risk of account takeover. Using a separate email only for crypto adds another layer of protection.

How to Set It Up

Go to Profile > Security > Password

Create a strong, unique password

Avoid reusing old passwords

Warning: Never store passwords in notes or as screenshots.

6. Binance Verify

Fake Binance websites and social accounts are common in phishing scams. Binance Verify helps confirm whether a link or account is official.

How to Use It

Check the URL reads “https://www.binance.com”

Visit Binance Verify

Paste suspicious links or usernames into the tool

Warning: Avoid links shared in random Telegram groups or DMs.

7. What to Do if Your Account Is Compromised

If you suspect unauthorised access to your Binance account, act immediately to reduce further risk.

What to Do Immediately

Disable withdrawals on your account

Change your password and reset 2FA

Log out of all active devices

Revoke active API keys

Contact Binance Support

In India, report the incident at National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

Warning: Faster action reduces the risk of further losses.

Do This Now: Your 7-Point Security Checklist

Most of these settings take less than two minutes to enable, but they can significantly reduce the risk of scams and account takeovers.

Your Security Checklist

□ Switch from SMS 2FA to an authenticator app

□ Enable your Anti-Phishing Code

□ Turn on Withdrawal Whitelist

□ Review and remove unknown devices

□ Use a strong password and a dedicated crypto email

□ Verify suspicious links using Binance Verify

□ Activate Withdrawal Protection for added security

Why These Security Steps Matter

Most Binance security tools are already built into the app. The real risk is that many users never take the time to activate them until something goes wrong.

In crypto, a few minutes spent reviewing your security settings today can prevent losses that are far harder to recover tomorrow.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. Crypto Trading ( purchase, sale, or holding) can be risky and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk of loss can be substantial. Make financial decisions depending on your level of experience and risk appetite. Information on the platform is for general market commentary and is not intended as investment advice.)

