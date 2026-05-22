The Factory Reset Protection (FRP) is an Android security feature which protects the device after a factory reset. Many users forget their Google account information, reset their devices, or purchase a second-hand device that is still associated with the previous owner, causing them to get locked out. Fortunately, there are some FRP bypass software tools and new methods developed that allow users to do it quickly and easily.

How to Perform FRP Bypass on Android Devices in 2026

Factory Reset Protection (FRP) is a security feature added to Android devices by Google to prevent unauthorized factory resets. Once you add an account from Google and turn on screen lock protection, it will automatically activate.

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Explaining the existence of FRP

FRP security provision was made to:

Offer security to devices in case they are lost or stolen

Secure the machine so that no one can get in after a factory reset without your permission

Prevent theft and misuse of the smartphone device.

Helps to make the Android platform a more secure place to operate.

When is an FRP Bypass Necessary?

Forgotten Google Credentials

An FRP bypass might be beneficial when your Google account is locked. For instance, it could be due to:

You forgot the password to your Google account. You don't remember the password to your Google account.

No longer having access to your recovery email or phone number

Users who cannot verify their Google account after the reset cannot access the account.

Users who failed to verify their Google account after reset were unable to access the account.

Device Reset After Repair or Update

In some cases, the FRP lock gets activated immediately after a software change, such as upgrading the Firmware, flashing another ROM, or system repair.

General preparation for performing the FRP Bypass

Requirements Checklist

Before attempting to bypass FRP make sure that you have the correct setup and tools. You'll need a

● Stable internet connection

● A good-quality USB cable to connect your device if necessary.

● A computer (Windows or Mac)

Laws and Ethics: Note Reminder

If you own the device or have been explicitly granted permission to access the device, it is a good idea to perform FRP bypass. Employing the methods mentioned here to unlock other people's phones without their consent is illegal and unethical.

How to do FRP bypass in 2026?

Using Dr.Fone for Android FRP Bypass

Dr.Fone - Screen Unlock (Android) is an AI-powered FRP Screen Unlocker that can unlock the FRP lock even on Android 16 and above. This software has support for numerous brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Huawei and OnePlus and is also compatible with Android 15-17 beta versions.

It provides an extensive step-by-step interactive approach, that leads you by the hand to bypass FRP lock, remove Google verification, and restore full access to your device, without requiring any technical expertise. This is used when Google credentials has been lost, phone has been re-sold or used/second hand/when the FRP lock has been activated by Google system update and repair, etc.

Step 1. Launch Dr.Fone and Connect Device

Connect Samsung phone or tablet to your PC, launch Wondershare Dr.Fone and select Toolbox > Screen Unlock.

Step 2. You will find an Android and FRP Option, click it.

Select Android on the menu and click Remove Google FRP Lock, then select Device Brand > Start to delete the Google FRP Lock.

Step 3. Choose One-Click Removal Method

Check all the Android versions (One Click Removal) and click on Start to initiate the FRP bypass process.

Step 4. Follow On-Screen Instructions

Turn on Emergency Call menu, input the code *#0#, and then finish the process to unlock the FRP lock.

FRP Bypass APK Method

The FRP Bypass APK way is to sideload a third-party program on the locked Android device to get into the settings or skip the Google verification after a factory reset. Users who, for example, don't have PC tools and cannot access devices on computer would mostly rely on phone-side workarounds via APK files, so that is the main reason people use this method.

Pros

● You do not need a PC for this method

● You can even do it on your locked device

● There are both free and low-cost options out there

● Can be helpful with older versions of Android

Cons

● Increased risk of security issues arising from unknown APK sources

● One can hardly get it to work on the latest Android 15 and 16 versions

● Could lead to a failure because of Google security patches, which are updated

● May lead to malware or a data breach

OTG Method

The OTG method involves using an OTG cable connected to a USB flash drive to deliver FRP bypass APK files straight to a locked Android device. Once the APK is installed via the device file manager, it is possible to open the system settings and bypass Google account verification. The method was widely used for Android devices running older versions, but its effectiveness has diminished as the security features of newer devices are enhanced.

Pros

● No computer is needed all the time

● Works for some old Android phones

● Just get an OTG cable and USB drive

Cons

● Less effective on Android 12 to 16 phones

● Hardware OTG compatibility must be checked

● Security update keeps working to block it

Samsung Smart Switch and Emergency Call Hacks

These techniques are based on the Samsung utilities and the use of the emergency dialer to find loopholes that would give the user temporary access to the device settings without doing FRP verification. In the setup process, users may take advantage of the Smart Switch data transfer options or the hidden emergency call menus to open the settings, grant permissions, or even install the bypass tools.

Pros

● Sometimes it doesn't require complex software tools

● Works on a limited number of Samsung Models

● Applicable only in a handful of Android versions and security patches

Cons

● It also depends on the device capacity and firmware version to be successful

● Most of the tricks are patched in the latest Android versions

Common FRP Bypass Problems and Fixes

Device Not Detected: If your phone is not detected, try reinstalling the USB drivers or use another USB cable or port.

Android Security Patch Blocks the Process: Sometimes, Android security patch updates block the old bypass methods. So, it's better to use new techniques or software versions that are compatible.

FRP Removal Failed: Make sure the technique is compatible with your Android version. FRP unlocking tools that are reliable or official ones are best for working well.

Conclusion

FRP lock is one of the most important Android security features, however, it may cause frustration for the rightful owners who forget their Google account details or get second-hand phones with activation lock on. In 2026, new Android security updates have made previously successful bypass methods unreliable, therefore, dependable solutions become more critical than ever.

Among the alternatives available, tools like Dr.Fone Screen Unlock (Android) are notable for their wide device compatibility, step by step guide for FRP removal, as well as the ability to unlock newer model devices featuring Android 15-17.