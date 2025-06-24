How To Renew Trademark Online Without Missing Out On Deadlines

In India, renewal of a trademark is a process to increase the preservation of a registered trademark beyond 10 years of the original 10-year validity. Renewal in India requires submission 6 months before or within 6 months after (alongside penalty fees from late payment) in the trademark register. This gives the only right to the owner and prevents others from making use of the same digits. Renewal can be done for another period of 10 years by submitting the form along with the predetermined fee through TM-R. If not renewed, the registered trademark may be removed from the register, with the risk of extinguishing the brand identity and legal rights.

Trademark Renewal In India

A registered trademark in India includes protection for a name, logo, symbol, or slogan. Once registered, a trademark would be in force only for a term of 10 years as from the date of registration of the trademark. Determining its legal existence, a proprietor must renew a trademark from time to time. A trademark is a type of intellectual property consisting of a symbol, word, phrase, logo, or combinations thereof, used to distinguish the goods or services of one business from those of others. The businesses will usually perform a trademark search to check the availability of their desired mark and see that it does not clash with existing registrations.

Trademark Registration

Trademark registration is a legal process that confers special rights for a trademark to ensure protection and to prevent others from using it without due authorisation. Trademark registration can be assisted online with professional guidance.

Importance of Trademark Renewal

The renewal of a trademark keeps your brand protected continuously, and prevents expiration and protects your special rights of use. Renewing your trademark within the stipulated period will legally ensure the goodwill for the brand, keep it unique, and increase its market value.

Restoration of Trademark automatically means reviving a trademark removed from the register because of non-renewal so that the original proprietor may restore his rights, while in India, a trademark can be removed for non-payment of renewal fees within six months to one year by application along with the restoration fee and the renewal fee using Form TM-R.

Preparing for Online Trademark Renewal

Online renewal forms are very easy to fill out if the applicant has prepared well beforehand. Important steps and forms to be arranged are:

Step 1. Trademark Details:

Have your Trademark Registration Number and Certificate of Registration for reference.

Step 2. Owner's Information:

Make sure the trademark owner's name, address, and contact details are updated.

Step 3. Power of Attorney (if applicable)

If an agent is used, you must provide a signed authorisation from the lawyer (Form TM-48).

Step 4. Form Required

Renewal form TM-R is available on the IP India website.

Step 5. Payment of Fee

Have the renewal fee ready: 9,000 INR for e-filing (per class), 10,000 INR for physical filing (per class).

Note: The fees might vary depending on other factors.

Step 6. Check for Renewal Due Date

Last 6 months for expiry or 6 months after expiry with a late fee.

Step 7: Login Credentials

Log in or create an account on the IP India Trademark e-filing portal.

Step 8: Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Make sure you have a valid Class III DSC to sign and submit the web form.

Step-by-step guide for online renewal

Renewing your trademark online is easy and is important to be pursued for the continued protection of your trademark. Follow the steps below to complete your trademark renewal in time and without hassle.

Step 1: Open Online Portal

At first, go to the IP India e-filing web portal ("https://ipindiaonline.gov.in") and enter credentials to log in or create an account. Ensure your Class III DSC is installed for online filing of forms.

Step 2: Locate Renewal Section

Click the "Form Filing" menu on the dashboard and select "Form TM-R" or trademark renewal. Enter the Trademark Registration Number and class details of the trademark intended for renewal.

Step 3: Fill Renewal Application

Complete the TM-R form carefully with all the correct details, e.g., information about the applicants and renewal type. This should be double-checked for accuracy to avoid rejection or delays along the line.

Step 4: Upload Documents

Upload the supporting documents like the certificate of registration and, if applicable, the power of attorney of the lawyer (form TM-48). There may be additional documents depending on the nature of the renewal.

Step 5: Payment of Renewal Fees

Renewal fee of ₹9,000 per class should be remitted through Net Banking/Debit/Credit cards/UPI. Retain the receipt for evidence of payment.

Step 6: Submission of application

After signing the application with the DSC, submit it electronically. The system will generate an Acknowledgement Slip and Application Number, which can be used to track the status of the renewal.

Advantages of Renewing Online

Online renewal of a trademark carries many benefits, making the whole process more streamlined and user-friendly. Below are some of the benefits:

●Convenience & time-saving: Carry out your renewal anywhere without having to be physically present in the office.

●Simplified Process: The website guides you through every step of the renewal process.

●Faster Processing: Online application is processed much faster than paper submissions.

●Transparency & Tracking: Applicants can track the status of their application in real time through the portal.

Offline Trademark Renewal Procedure

Now, we take you through the trademark renewal process offline in India:

Obtain the application form: Visit the Trademark Registrar's office and obtain the TM-R form for a trademark renewal. Prepare the Application: Fill out the TM-R form closely, make sure that all necessary details are provided, as well as the necessary documents. Submit the Application: Submit the completed form and documents to the Trademark Registry and receive an acknowledgement receipt. Payment: Inquire about payment options available at the office for the renewal fees. Confirmation: The register will process your application and inform you of approval, after which you will receive a new trademark registration certificate.

Advantages of Offline Trademark Renewal

●Limited Internet Access: Ideal for those with poor or unreliable internet connections

●Technical Issues: Provides an alternative if online portal glitches prevent submission.

Avoiding Some Common Mistakes and Delays

Trademark renewal, which most of the time is genuine, might become quite costly due to inadvertent errors. This section gives general errors and how to avoid them to ensure smooth processing of the renewal.

Keep a Vigilant Eye on Frequent Renewal Deadline

An Indian registered trademark would become invalid after 10 years, for which the renewal is to be filed within one year after expiry. Filing renewal after expiry for a further 6 months with late fees is possible; however, one ought to remember that this may cause problems or losses. Most seriously, one looks out for the renewal dates-sooner yet with a reminder or through trademark software-that it is not forgotten to renew.

Use Proper Renewal Form

A renewal of trademarks in India should be made via the form TM-R, which is an exclusive form that should be utilised to request the extension of registration. Any use of an old or incorrect application form might lead to rejection or temptation to use. Always get the latest version of TM-R from the official IP India website before submission.

Pay the Fees Correctly

The trademark renewal fee should be paid rightly due to the method of filing-₹9,000 per class for e-Filing and ₹10,000 per class for physical filing, that kind of underpayment or even mistake of counting the classes of a trademark will lead to rejection or re-filing of the application, which certainly has its own undue delays. Please do double-check the official fee schedule before making your payment.

Search Ownership Updates

If any changes regarding ownership arise either from assignment, merger or business transfer, it should be updated to the trademark register before the renewal application in order to avoid some doubtful legal issues in the near future-though there are some exceptions to renewing in the new owner's name. Make such changes in ownership items by using form TM-P before renewal:

Track ownership changes before renewal.

Though not always required, supporting documents such as a Power of Attorney, proof of address, or an affidavit of use may be required by the Trademark Registry upon renewal. Having all available documents present will ensure the process is not delayed by requests for incomplete submission or clarification.

Hire Professionals

Appointing a trademark attorney or professional agent will simplify the whole renewal process, cutting down the possibilities of errors and delays. These experts understand all legal requirements, forms, and deadlines and will guarantee that every submission is done in the right manner and on time. They are also able to handle a portfolio.

