/How traders are using an MTF calculator to fund short-term bets while keeping their SIP running

Through a Margin Trading Facility, investors can purchase eligible securities using a margin, while the broker makes the payment for the rest of the cost. Let’s say you want to purchase securities valued at ₹1,00,000, with the margin requirement being 25%. In such a case, you will have to put ₹25,000 while the other ₹75,000 will be made by using the facility, depending on the conditions of the broker.

This enables investors to build up a larger position in the market without necessarily paying the total amount upfront. The funds borrowed under the facility incur interest charges, while the value of the shares might fall. Investors are at risk of losing in case the position works against them, where they might be required to put in more money or scale down their position.