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How traders are using an MTF calculator to fund short-term bets while keeping their SIP running

An MTF calculator can assist traders in computing how much margin they would require to trade stocks through borrowed money. Those investors who invest in monthly SIPs can use the calculator to estimate the cost of short term trading and continue investing at the same time. The tools such as MFT calculator are available at 5paisa. Keep in mind that MTF includes cost of borrowing and chances of loss, whereas mutual fund investments carry risks too.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
How traders are using an MTF calculator to fund short-term bets while keeping their SIP running

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