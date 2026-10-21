/How traders are using an MTF calculator to fund short-term bets while keeping their SIP running

Investors may prefer investing through mutual fund SIPs on a consistent basis, while looking for short term gains through stock trading at the same time. However, the problem is that they need to manage both without placing additional burden on their funds. This is where Margin Trading Facility (MTF) plays its role. MTF allows eligible investors to buy stocks without making payments of total amount, but only some part of it and make the remaining payments through their brokers. The usage of MTF calculator is quite beneficial in this regard.
What Is a Margin Trading Facility (MTF)?
Through a Margin Trading Facility, investors can purchase eligible securities using a margin, while the broker makes the payment for the rest of the cost. Let’s say you want to purchase securities valued at ₹1,00,000, with the margin requirement being 25%. In such a case, you will have to put ₹25,000 while the other ₹75,000 will be made by using the facility, depending on the conditions of the broker.
This enables investors to build up a larger position in the market without necessarily paying the total amount upfront. The funds borrowed under the facility incur interest charges, while the value of the shares might fall. Investors are at risk of losing in case the position works against them, where they might be required to put in more money or scale down their position.
How Does an MTF Calculator Help Traders?
An MTF calculator helps estimate the margin required and the interest payable for a trade. You generally enter the value of the shares you want to buy, the margin percentage, the applicable interest rate and the period for which you plan to hold the position. Based on these details, the calculator gives you an estimate of the amount you need to contribute and the borrowing cost.
For example, if you take positions in stocks valued at ₹1,00,000 by making a margin deposit of ₹25,000, then the margin amount will be ₹75,000. Suppose the interest rate charged to you is 12% p.a. and the time period is 10 days, then the interest chargeable on such margin position will be ₹247, taking into consideration the assumption that there are 365 days in a year and no additional charges. There could be some variations in the interest cost based on broker interest rates, etc.
Why Are Traders Using MTF While Keeping Their SIP Running?
However, short-term trading and long-term investment may play a different role for some market participants. The SIP enables an investor to pay a specified amount to reach his/her financial objectives, whereas the MTF enables a person to engage in short-term trades in eligible stocks. Keeping these activities separate can help investors manage their trading decisions without using their long-term investments to fund short-term trades.
For instance, an investor who contributes ₹5,000 every month through an SIP may also want to explore a short-term trading opportunity. Instead of redirecting their SIP contribution towards trading, they can check whether they have enough funds separately to meet the margin requirement and cover the interest cost.
An SIP calculator can help estimate SIP related expenses, and an MTF calculator can help assess short term expenses before taking a position. However, using MTF does not increase the likelihood of a trade being successful. The outcome still depends on market movements, and borrowing to trade can increase the risk of losses.
How Can an MTF Calculator Fit Into Your Trading Plan?
Using an MTF calculator can help you estimate the cost of the trade you want to make before investing funds in it. By comparing the different values of the trades and their holding duration, one can find out how much impact the interest charges would have on the final profit or loss made from the trade.
If you also invest through SIPs, it is important to manage your monthly budget carefully and avoid putting your long-term financial goals at risk to fund short-term trades. Since there are different risks associated with both kinds of investments, it would be wise to take each kind separately into account.
Conclusion
An MTF calculator can assist traders in computing how much margin they would require to trade stocks through borrowed money. Those investors who invest in monthly SIPs can use the calculator to estimate the cost of short term trading and continue investing at the same time. The tools such as MFT calculator are available at 5paisa. Keep in mind that MTF includes cost of borrowing and chances of loss, whereas mutual fund investments carry risks too.
(Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute any financial advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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