How Your Skin Will Love You When You Include Chilean Kiwi in Your Diet

Inclusion of Chilean kiwi in your regular meals is quite simple. It can be consumed alone, can be included in the salad of fruits, can be blended in a smoothie, can be mixed with yogurt, or can be placed on top of your breakfast bowl. The taste of the fruit is quite delightful and can make you include more nutritious fruits in your diet. The availability of Chilean kiwifruit in India is seasonal and is widely available in the country for a particular time frame.