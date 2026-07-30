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How Your Skin Will Love You When You Include Chilean Kiwi in Your Diet

Collagen is a natural protein that assists in maintaining a tight skin tone. As one grows old, the body might not produce enough collagen, and thus consuming nutritious foods may be an easy way of assisting this natural function of the body. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
How Your Skin Will Love You When You Include Chilean Kiwi in Your Diet

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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