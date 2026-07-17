/How Zetexa is innovating global telecommunication infrastructures with eSIM & MVNO solutions

The unique aspect about the eSIMs is the fact that it is possible to do so without involving engineers as no-code solutions reduced the period of development from months to several days and even created the websites, a shopify store and a WhatsApp bot. Travel agencies, hotels, and booking platforms use this technology to create another revenue source without investing money in stocks. No-code, low-code, and full-code solutions are all covered by Zetexa, thus allowing partners to choose what suits them more.