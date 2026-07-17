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How Zetexa is innovating global telecommunication infrastructures with eSIM & MVNO solutions

The technology of the embedded SIM card or the eSIM makes this happen by ensuring organisations have access to their customers and workers anywhere in the world. Partners are no longer reselling a generic item as they become eSIM providers, and the infrastructure of Zetexa enables them to do so. 

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
How Zetexa is innovating global telecommunication infrastructures with eSIM & MVNO solutions

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