HSBC MF launches RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund; CEO Kailash Kulkarni highlights growing investors' demands for unique solutions

New Delhi: HSBC Mutual Fund has launched RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund, a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) strategy, designed for investors targeting regular returns and capital appreciation. The strategy combines investments across asset classes - fixed income, equity arbitrage, InvITs and REITs to pursue risk-adjusted returns across market cycle.

NFO closes on June 16

The new fund offer (NFO) of the fund, is for subscription right now. NFO will close on June 16.

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"RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund is built for investors who want a blend of stability and alpha potential. Using a 50:50 allocation across debt, REITs/InvITs and equity arbitrage, the strategy targets steady, accrual-led returns with relatively low volatility, aiming to deliver a smoother experience across market conditions," says HSBC Mutual Fund.

RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund is designed to stay relevant across cycles. The fund combines consistent credit exposure, liquidity management and active risk controls to pursue healthy absolute income while seeking to limit downside risk.

HSBC Mutual Fund says that the approach is backed by an experienced team with capabilities across credit, derivatives and special situations.

“Investors today are more aware and require unique solutions that are professionally managed and built to navigate complex market conditions. RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund is designed as a practical middle ground - offering the clarity investors expect from mutual funds, with added flexibility of a product which is designed to be less volatile while giving superior, tax-efficient risk-adjusted returns,” said Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund.

RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund Managers

The performance will be benchmarked against NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index and will be managed by Shriram Ramanathan (Debt portion, InvITs and REITs), Venugopal Manghat (Equity), Praveen Ayathan (Arbitrage) and Mayank Chaturvedi (Foreign securities).

The fund also aims to provide tax and risk–return efficiency as compared to traditional fixed-income options, for it blends diversified return drivers with disciplined risk management and a long-term outcomes focus—supporting a more resilient, efficient investment journey.

According to HSBC Mutual Fund, RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund offers an intermediate investment that combines the regulatory transparency of mutual funds with portfolio flexibility. The product is suited to ‘mid-ticket’ investors, with a minimum application of Rs 10 lakh and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter, says HSBC Mutual Fund.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)