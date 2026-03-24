Hyderabad gets a taste of American-standard dentistry with new clinic launch

Hyderabad: The Financial District of Hyderabad has a new dental clinic; however, the concept of the establishment appears to be a bit different than the typical ones. The American Dental Implants and Smile clinic is a new establishment that was opened by Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu who has more than 15 years of practice in the United States. After a few years of practice in Texas and having been a trained person in Boston University, he claims the relocation to India was a long-standing thought.

Dentistry in the US is highly-system based. It is not in a hurry, and great focus is put on planning and then nothing is done without planning, in a short conversation. Funny enough, that is what he is attempting to introduce to this arrangement.

More Than Just Another Clinic

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The clinic is currently providing services such as dental implants, smile design and full-mouth rehabilitation. However, to him, the larger concept is not the treatments themselves - it is about the way in which they are scheduled and executed. Treatment in most places becomes procedure-based. Here we are attempting to make it a little slower and more diagnosis first, he said. That change might be inconspicuous, yet it alters the experience of patients.

Quiet Focus on Safety

Among the aspects that were noticeable in the discussion was the focus on infection control, although patients do not necessarily pay attention to it. The clinic is established to have its own clinical areas, sterilization, and restricted water use. These do not necessarily have to be obvious characteristics but they help to ensure uniformity. They are little things, but long run they count in the long run, he added.

Technology - But Not a One-Sided Specialty

The clinic has adopted digital technology such as 3D imaging devices and intraoral scanners which are increasingly being used in different parts of the world. In-house crowns milling goes, as well. However, he was quick to note that technology does not necessarily determine the quality of care. Digital systems assist, there is no doubt. However, as he said, the tools do not matter much as long as the planning is not done.

Changing City, Changing Expectations

There has been a consistent influx of professionals in international setups in Hyderabad and it appears to have transferred to healthcare expectations too. Patients are increasingly posing more questions in the past years. He would know what was being done and why, they want to know, he said. Such a need of clarity and predictability is what seems to be constructed around this clinic.

Looking Ahead

In addition to the clinical practice, Dr. Srikanth stated that he is looking into training programs on dentists and assistants too. Professionals such as hygienists who are also typical in the US will probably find their way in India in the long run in his opinion.

About Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu

Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu is a doctor who was trained at Boston University, and he has a decade of working experience in the United States. The areas of his work have covered implant dentistry, cosmetic surgery, and digital processes. His present relocation, he asserts, is less expensive and more of introducing a particular manner of delivering dentistry in a new environment.

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www.Americansmileclinic.com

American Dental Implants and Smile Clinic

Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Financial District

Ph: 8009007911

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