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ICRAPAIN 2026 Brings 600+ Pain Professionals to Kolkata, Highlights Advances in Pain Biologics and Regenerative Medicine

Landmark 10th international conference combines scientific exchange, research and hands-on learning, with emerging therapies for knee osteoarthritis among key areas of discussion

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
ICRAPAIN 2026 Brings 600+ Pain Professionals to Kolkata, Highlights Advances in Pain Biologics and Regenerative Medicine
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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