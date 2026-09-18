/ICRAPAIN 2026 Brings 600+ Pain Professionals to Kolkata, Highlights Advances in Pain Biologics and Regenerative Medicine

KOLKATA, INDIA, September 2026: The 10th International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain (ICRAPAIN 2026) ended successfully in Kolkata, gathering more than 600 pain specialists for three days of scientific talks, discussion panels, research talks, master classes, and practical education.
Taking place from September 3 to 6, 2026, the event was arranged by Daradia Pain Foundation with Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata, with the topic “From Evidence to Practice: Defining the Future of Pain Medicine.”
The scientific program comprised a wide range of topics within contemporary pain medicine, from musculoskeletal ultrasound, radiofrequency procedures, neuromodulation, spine procedures, neuropathic and nociplastic pain, and cancer pain to artificial intelligence and pain biologics and regenerative medicine.
Also, ICRAPAIN 2026 put special stress on the research area with 52 scientific abstracts, including 42 from delegates and 10 from faculty members. The conference promoted the idea that clinicians and junior researchers should go beyond procedural skills and adopt evidence-based reasoning, patient selection, and research.
Post-conference feedback reflected strong participant satisfaction. Among 81 respondents, both the overall conference and scientific programme received average ratings of 9.22/10, while the Live Pain Biologics Workshop received 9.63/10. A detailed report on the scientific programme, participant feedback, and highlights is available in the ICRAPAIN 2026 Conference Report and Feedback.
Pain biologics and new directions in knee Osteoarthritis
One of the areas that has been garnering much scientific interest is the changing role of pain biologics and the non-surgical management of knee osteoarthritis.
Discussions and lectures included the following: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), mesenchymal stromal cells, and phenotype-based approaches for osteoarthritis management.
In addition, the scientific sessions talked about Ciplostem, which is allogeneic bone-marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cell therapy developed by Stempeutics Research and commercially available in India from Cipla. Ciplostem has obtained DCGI approval for selected patients suffering from Grade II and Grade III knee osteoarthritis.
This discussion mainly revolved around scientific evidence, patient selection, joint preservation, and the possible role of regenerative therapies in a larger scheme of things in the non-surgical management of knee osteoarthritis.
Before the start of the main scientific conference, there was a separate live workshop on pain biologics. During this workshop, a live procedure of Ciplostem was done, providing practical experience to the physicians on these issues.
Daradia has subsequently published a comprehensive evidence-based resource explaining Ciplostem for Knee Osteoarthritis, Non-Surgical Treatment and Alternatives to Knee Replacement, including its regulatory status, clinical evidence, patient selection, safety, and comparisons with PRP and BMAC.
Organizers have made it clear that the new biological approaches need to be appraised with scientific evidence and not just with enthusiasm. Treatment should be individualized based on the disease stage, biomechanics, symptoms, functionality, and patient's expectations.
After its successful 10th edition, ICRAPAIN will carry on its mission of science education, research, innovation, and proper application of the new technologies in pain medicine.
About the Organizers:
ICRAPAIN is organized by the Daradia Pain Foundation with Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata, India.
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