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IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films- under the Create with AI program, spotlighting India’s next generation of AI-led storytellers

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and YouTube are marking a key milestone in the Create with AI programme, announced in November 2025 to support AI-led creative projects and strengthen India’s capabilities in emerging technologies. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films- under the Create with AI program, spotlighting India’s next generation of AI-led storytellers

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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