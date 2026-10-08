/IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films- under the Create with AI program, spotlighting India’s next generation of AI-led storytellers

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and YouTube are marking a key milestone in the Create with AI programme, announced in November 2025 to support AI-led creative projects and strengthen India’s capabilities in emerging technologies. The programme has now debuted its first four AI-enabled short films, marking a step towards building an ecosystem that can position India as a global leader in AI-led filmmaking.
These movies produced by the studios including Eleventh Door Studio, Avium Studios, Karthik Kult Kreations and Kalpanik Films LLP premiered at IICT Theater, Mumbai and got launched by the makers of the film on their YouTube channels as well as IICT.
This program utilizes the facility and mentoring of IICT faculty along with the use of AI software, tools and credits available on YouTube for experimenting with AI from the stage of conceptualization till post-production.
Additionally, audiences can view exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, detailing how these teams make use of these tools and techniques.
Filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar attended the showcase, engaging with the creative teams.
Dr Vishwas Deoskar, CEO IICT, says, "India has the potential to be the pioneer of the next wave of AI-based filmmaking. The Create with AI program is a combination of institutional guidance and cutting-edge AI technology, which gives Indian creative studios a chance to learn and build new ways of making films. This will be crucial for the development of an ecosystem that will enable India to dominate AI storytelling."
“India has always been an extraordinary storytelling country, but now we are seeing independent creators building production powerhouses on their own terms. Generative AI completely eliminates production bottlenecks - giving creators valuable time back to focus on writing, world-building, and craftsmanship. The partnership with IICT shows what happens when fearless Indian storytelling meets frontier technology to create world-class cinema on independent terms,” says Gunjan Soni, Managing Director – India, YouTube.
According to the latest report of Gen Media India by Public First & Google, generative media technologies increase productivity by 20% for creative professionals in India, providing more than 390 hours saved per year, i.e., almost ten weeks of working time only for writing, world-building and refinement of creative professionals' skills.
“We need to realize not the ability of artificial intelligence to replace creativity, but the potential of tools provided to creatives. 'Create with AI' was an experimental project where we tried to combine Google and YouTube's AI knowledge and technology with mentoring of our faculty and creative potential of the directors. As four films made prove, AI performs better when it opens creative potentials while not depriving the director of control,” quotes Ninad Raikar, COO, IICT.
Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) is the National Center of Excellence in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), created by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, FICCI, and CII. The first IICT campus started operations in July 2025 in NFDC Complex and a permanent 10-acre campus is being built at Film City, Goregaon. Currently, there are 18 courses at IICT and collaborations with leading global technology and media companies.
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