/IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films- under the Create with AI program, spotlighting India’s next generation of AI-led storytellers

“We need to realize not the ability of artificial intelligence to replace creativity, but the potential of tools provided to creatives. 'Create with AI' was an experimental project where we tried to combine Google and YouTube's AI knowledge and technology with mentoring of our faculty and creative potential of the directors. As four films made prove, AI performs better when it opens creative potentials while not depriving the director of control,” quotes Ninad Raikar, COO, IICT.