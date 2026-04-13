In a small village in Manjeri, Kerala a transformation is being done. Zil Money Global Development centre is located in Silicon Jeri, a Silicon Valley tech startup, founded by Sabeer Nelli, has begun to accept interns of the esteemed Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). This is not a mere show of words. It is a progressive move that demonstrates that fintech innovation at the world level could flourish more than Bengaluru or Mumbai. The top graduates are opting to go to Malappuram instead of going to the conventional metros, and this is an indication that Kerala is rising quietly, but definitely in global technology.

Silicon Jeri Is Driven By Force

Silicon Jeri is located inside an area of 30,000 square feet and the nerve center of the core products of Zil Money. Here, product teams and engineers are engaged in the design of payment rails, invoice systems and financial analytics infrastructure. Unlike a regional support outpost, this campus will form part of the entire stack allowing real-time applications to American small and mid-size businesses - businesses who have long been frustrated at the fragmented nature of payment systems that Sabeer himself experienced as the owner of Tyler Petroleum, a fuel distribution company headquartered in Texas.

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The dices are high. All codes pushes and feature releases are availed to live users in a day. Interns do not observe but participate in systems that help in making business decisions at scale. It was not about symbolism, Sabeer says. It is a matter of producing something of importance such that the most gifted is awarded with gift. The immersion offers unfiltered access to high-impact fintech to IIM graduates, who have been trained on case studies and strategic models, which is difficult to access in places that are not well-established tech hubs.

Roots And Resolve By Sabeer Nelli

Sabeer Nelli makes this dream come true. He grew up in Manjeri and made a successful petroleum distribution company in Texas and came home, not because he was nostalgic but because he thought so. There are great people in Kerala, he speaks at fintech conferences and college lectures, and traditionally it has not been well-equipped to it. Silicon Jeri is the one that comes in between and fills that gap squarely in the middle, making a small town a feasible international development hub.

Local tokenism is avoided in his philosophy. IIM hires with an offer in a marquee company in major metros, choose to work in Manjeri, because of the work quality. That move pays decades of long-term investment: a platform that is growing to over $100 billion of transactions, which was developed domestically. On the ground, it is a fact that geography yields to implementation.

Real-World Rigour For IIM Interns

What distinguishes these internships is their intensity. Participants tackle live product challenges - optimizing payment flows, enhancing analytics pipelines, improving experiences for U.S. small businesses long underserved by legacy banking. Finance and strategy backgrounds translate immediately: interns analyze real user data, propose features, and see them deployed within days. There are no simulations, only consequences felt by businesses across America.

This hands-on model is inseparable from Zil Money's origins as a platform built to solve a real problem its founder lived firsthand. For interns, it is a rigorous crash course in scaling solutions for a market Zil Money has come to lead - processing billions in transactions without the organizational cushion of a coastal tech giant.

Crafting A Self-Sustaining Ecosystem

Silicon Jeri anchors a far broader vision for the Malabar region. ZilCubator nurtures startups tailored to local opportunities, deliberately bypassing urban templates. Zil Park, currently in planning, envisions an integrated campus modeled on the permanence and magnetism of developments like Apple Park - designed to draw companies and talent to stay, not just visit.

The IIM pipeline ties it all together, creating a virtuous talent loop. Summer interns return as full-time contributors or launch ventures of their own, embedding Manjeri into elite placement conversations. Researchers have long noted that such talent-infrastructure alignments are precisely what gave rise to hubs like Silicon Valley. Malappuram is now testing that thesis in a non-metro context - and the early results are encouraging.

Reshaping Kerala's Talent Flow

For decades, Kerala has exported its professionals - to Gulf states, Hyderabad, and the United States - with remittances returning home, but rarely the people themselves. Silicon Jeri quietly inverts that dynamic. Global-scale work, close to home, makes staying a rational choice rather than a reluctant one.

IIM hires mark an inflection point. Each new name on an elite placement list builds institutional credibility exponentially, drawing the next cohort. The shift carries national significance: smaller cities, rich in talent but historically overlooked, could replicate this model given deliberate infrastructure investment.

Manjeri's early data point is unassuming but telling - IIM interns walking through ordinary doors to build something extraordinary. As Sabeer puts it, when the best choose merit over map pins, ecosystems sustain themselves.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)