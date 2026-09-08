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IIT Gandhinagar's Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering program curated for Forward Deployed AI Engineering roles

The Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering at IIT Gandhinagar is the first residentially-taught post-graduate AI course in India. Students reside and attend classes at the institute throughout the entire 5.5 month period, instead of attending weekend classes from home.

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
IIT Gandhinagar's Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering program curated for Forward Deployed AI Engineering roles

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