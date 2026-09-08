The Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering at IIT Gandhinagar is the first residentially-taught post-graduate AI course in India. Students reside and attend classes at the institute throughout the entire 5.5 month period, instead of attending weekend classes from home. The program has designed its curriculum around an emerging and novel field: Forward Deployed Engineering, where teams of AI experts are deployed inside client organisations to create and deploy agentic systems in real-world production; instead of creating models in isolation. The last cohort saw students already being placed as a Forward Deployed Engineer