The Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering at IIT Gandhinagar is the first residentially-taught post-graduate AI course in India. Students reside and attend classes at the institute throughout the entire 5.5 month period, instead of attending weekend classes from home. The program has designed its curriculum around an emerging and novel field: Forward Deployed Engineering, where teams of AI experts are deployed inside client organisations to create and deploy agentic systems in real-world production; instead of creating models in isolation. The last cohort saw students already being placed as a Forward Deployed Engineer
The timing tracks a broader shift in AI hiring. Globally, postings for Forward Deployed Engineer roles have grown 729% year-on-year as of mid-2026, according to Indeed job-posting data reported by industry trackers including The New Stack and MarkTechPost. Salaries for the role now range from roughly $170,000 to over $400,000 in the US, with OpenAI, Anthropic and Google among the most active hirers.
"Our engagements with industry leaders clearly indicated to us that they are increasingly pivoting to the FDE role," says Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar. "In keeping with our stated objective of aligning our curriculum with industry needs, we have tweaked our curriculum to address this requirement.”
The program is administered through the Competency Advancement Academy (CAA) at IIT Gandhinagar. Admission is through AINPT (All India National Proficiency Test), a proprietary exam and panel interview that does not require JEE or GATE. Seats are limited. Students live on the institute's 400-acre campus on the Sabarmati, complete over 500 hours of structured coursework, and build 15 to 20 deployed projects over the course of the program. Graduates receive a PG Diploma from IIT Gandhinagar along with Alumni status.
The new cohort begins in September 2026.
About the program: The Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering is offered by IIT Gandhinagar through the Competency Advancement Academy (CAA).
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