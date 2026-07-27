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Imperial titles to civilian honours: Goenka Sangam 2026 unveils chronicle of national institution builders

The history of Goenka family is rich not only with pre-independence but also with post-independence achievements of the family and spans from imperial title holders to the receivers of the highest civilian awards in the new-born nation. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Imperial titles to civilian honours: Goenka Sangam 2026 unveils chronicle of national institution builders

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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