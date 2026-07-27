/Imperial titles to civilian honours: Goenka Sangam 2026 unveils chronicle of national institution builders

Having a glorious past spanning over seven centuries, Goenka family is all set to celebrate its history from September 9, 2026 to September 11, 2026 in Fatehpur, Rajasthan. The grand convention showcases the history of the family starting from its geographical roots in the town of Bapuda, Haryana to its spiritual roots in the town of Fatehpur, Shekhawati, Rajasthan, showing dedication towards excellence, nation-building and service. The history of Goenka family is rich not only with pre-independence but also with post-independence achievements of the family and spans from imperial title holders to the receivers of the highest civilian awards in the new-born nation.