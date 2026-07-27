/Imperial titles to civilian honours: Goenka Sangam 2026 unveils chronicle of national institution builders

Having a glorious past spanning over seven centuries, Goenka family is all set to celebrate its history from September 9, 2026 to September 11, 2026 in Fatehpur, Rajasthan. The grand convention showcases the history of the family starting from its geographical roots in the town of Bapuda, Haryana to its spiritual roots in the town of Fatehpur, Shekhawati, Rajasthan, showing dedication towards excellence, nation-building and service. The history of Goenka family is rich not only with pre-independence but also with post-independence achievements of the family and spans from imperial title holders to the receivers of the highest civilian awards in the new-born nation.
History of international and imperial recognition
During the pre-independence period, the representatives of the family had been recognised for their contribution in administration, industry and society through numerous distinguished titles such as Companion of the Indian Empire (CIE), Diwan Bahadur and Rai Bahadur. Interestingly enough, Rai Sahib imperial title was conferred upon the ancestor of the family, Dr Madan Lal Goenka on June 3, 1919.
Pillars of modern India: Padma and Civilian Awards
In regards to post-Indian Independence period, the dedication of the clan was dedicated to creating the basics of modern nation in terms of industry, media, technology, and spirituality. There are many visionaries in the family that contributed to forming the modern India:
Shri Ramnath Goenka: The first signatory to the Constitution of India and legendary icon of press freedom whose spirit of independence lives on through the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards.
Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka: An automotive icon and former MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, the one who got the Padma Shri in 2025 for his contributions to engineering and industry. At present, he is the Chairman of IN-SPACe managing the historic space sector reforms in India.
Shri Sanjiv Goenka: Renowned civic luminary and leading industrialist, the receiver of the Banga Bibhushan – the highest civilian award of West Bengal.
Protecting the heritage: Goenka Recognition Awards
In order to have a material repository of the heritage and principles of the family, the family established a trust. The trust, since 2019, has instituted Goenka Recognition Awards that seek to recognize the modern talents and pass the tradition of excellence and perseverance.
Over time, the awards gained considerable institutional backing and the most prominent dignitaries of the country attend these events. In 2023, the awards were presented by Union Law Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (2023). Among others, the patronage of the Rajasthan Government: Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari (2024), Chief Minister and Speaker of the Assembly (2025) continues.
Hence, this event is the evidence of the seven-century journey. This proves that regardless of geographical boundaries and name changes, the dedication to serve the nation is eternal.
Website: https://shreebeerabarjee.org; https://GoenkaAwards.org
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.