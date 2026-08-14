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Inclusive oral care: Why millions of Indians deserve better solutions

Speaking about the innovative initiative, Nikhil Kaushik, CEO, Group Pharmaceuticals, said: "A healthy smile should be accessible to everyone. With Abledent, we are filling a longstanding gap in oral healthcare through the development of clinically researched solutions .

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Inclusive oral care: Why millions of Indians deserve better solutions

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