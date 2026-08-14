Inclusive oral care: Why millions of Indians deserve better solutions

Oral care is a vital aspect of well-being. For millions of Indians, however, maintaining regular oral care is far from easy. Individuals with special healthcare needs, neurodivergent persons, elderly individuals, patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, and those with temporary/permanent disabilities face challenges that standard oral care products fail to accommodate.
With India's growing aging population and the rising emphasis on inclusive healthcare, the problem is only gaining more visibility. According to the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), oral health issues affect 77% of individuals aged 45 years or more,1 while dental care utilization remains surprisingly low, indicating an acute lack of preventive oral care. An individual dependent on care or those with limited mobility can find basic oral tasks such as brushing quite challenging. Difficulty swallowing toothpaste, inability to rinse or spit, sensitivity to taste and smell, strong gag reflex, and decreased hand movements prevent people from using regular oral care products.
Addressing the problem, Group Pharmaceuticals has launched Abledent - an inclusive oral care line created specially for people with assisted and adaptive oral hygiene needs. Instead of forcing individuals with assisted and adaptive needs to adapt to regular products, the range is based on their unique needs. Created with the help of clinical insights and extensive research, the range helps in making oral care safe, easy and convenient. The concept of "Enabling Healthy Smiles for Everyone" serves as the guiding philosophy of Abledent range which makes oral care "More Easy. More Effective. More Able." Each product is created to solve practical issues faced by the user and a caregiver.
Key gaps in the existing range of inclusive oral care products have been addressed. In the first-in-India, no-rinse oral care wipes, patients admitted to hospitals or individuals who require caregiver assistance can benefit since no water or rinsing is needed. The line also includes safe-if-swallowed and non-foaming toothpaste for those who cannot rinse or spit without discomfort, fluoride-free remineralizing toothpaste for sensitive individuals and patients, and enamel protecting mouthwash. Features such as easy-open caps and Braille enabled packaging make it easier for the user.
Speaking about the innovative initiative, Nikhil Kaushik, CEO, Group Pharmaceuticals, said: "A healthy smile should be accessible to everyone. With Abledent, we are filling a longstanding gap in oral healthcare through the development of clinically researched solutions designed to meet the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, children with special needs, patients and their caregivers. Too long many have been forced to use products not designed with their needs in mind. Abledent aims to solve this problem by creating a range of inclusive oral care solutions that focus on providing dignity, comfort, confidence and independence."
For caregivers, the difference goes beyond convenience. "Brushing can often be the most stressful part of the day for both my son and me due to his difficulty in swallowing, sensory sensitivities or resistance to foaming toothpaste. Using products designed for such cases, makes oral care much safer, calmer and more comfortable for both of us," says Piu Sengupta, a parent of the young adult with special needs, Mumbai.
According to dental professionals, such innovations in inclusive care have been overdue. "Patients with assisted oral care are at a higher risk of developing dental diseases owing to the inability of regular products to address their needs. Products designed to ensure safety; ease of use and to support caregivers will improve compliance in oral hygiene and quality of life of the patient," adds Dr. Swathi Kakathkar, Blueberry Dental Kids Speciality and Family Dentistry, Bangalore.
Alongside the innovative range of products, Group Pharmaceuticals is introducing the concept of Able Smile Community – a platform dedicated to reducing caregiver burden, connecting healthcare professionals and increasing awareness on assisted oral care.
Through promoting knowledge, support and advocacy, the community will make sure that oral healthcare becomes more inclusive. With healthcare becoming increasingly more accessible and patient-centric, oral care needs to follow suit. Abledent is the first step in that direction.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions on any medical conditions.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.