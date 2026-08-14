Inclusive oral care: Why millions of Indians deserve better solutions

Addressing the problem, Group Pharmaceuticals has launched Abledent - an inclusive oral care line created specially for people with assisted and adaptive oral hygiene needs. Instead of forcing individuals with assisted and adaptive needs to adapt to regular products, the range is based on their unique needs. Created with the help of clinical insights and extensive research, the range helps in making oral care safe, easy and convenient. The concept of "Enabling Healthy Smiles for Everyone" serves as the guiding philosophy of Abledent range which makes oral care "More Easy. More Effective. More Able." Each product is created to solve practical issues faced by the user and a caregiver.