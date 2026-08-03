/India checks rashifal every day, but few know how it works - A guide to change that

Gurudev Shrie Kashayp, Chairman and founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, has released a complete guide to Vedic Astrology, written for readers who follow astrology tradition in their day-to-day life but never knew the meaning behind them. And that number is growing rapidly. India's astrology app business was worth around Rs 1,400 crore in 2024, and according to a report by MarkNtel Advisors, it is expected to cross Rs 14,000 crore by 2030. That is nearly 10 times in just six years.