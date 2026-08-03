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India checks rashifal every day, but few know how it works - A guide to change that

Gurudev Shrie Kashayp, the chairman and founder of the All India Institute of Occult Science, has published a comprehensive manual on Vedic Astrology. The book is written specifically for those who incorporate astrological traditions into their daily routines without fully understanding the underlying meanings behind them.

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
India checks rashifal every day, but few know how it works - A guide to change that

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