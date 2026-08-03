/India checks rashifal every day, but few know how it works - A guide to change that

Gurudev Shrie Kashayp, Chairman and founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, has released a complete guide to Vedic Astrology, written for readers who follow astrology tradition in their day-to-day life but never knew the meaning behind them. And that number is growing rapidly. India's astrology app business was worth around Rs 1,400 crore in 2024, and according to a report by MarkNtel Advisors, it is expected to cross Rs 14,000 crore by 2030. That is nearly 10 times in just six years.
But this new audience has a problem, and this guide is built to solve their problem. Most people check their daily rashifal, match kundali before marriage or wait for a Muhurat without knowing what any of these things mean or where they come from. They follow the tradition without knowing the science behind it.
Instead of assuming any prior knowledge, the guide starts from zero and answers questions most people have carried for years:
Beyond the basics, there is a separate section that clears the fear and doubt that followed Astrology from generations - including Mangal Dosh and the feared Shani. The guide's answers on these two in particular, are very different from what people have been hearing from ages.
"For generations, families in India have followed Astrology with devotion but without explanation, and that gap is where fear and misinformation have grown," said Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. "This guide is our effort to close that gap - to present the knowledge of the shastras in its correct and original form, so that people approach their kundali with correct understanding".
About All India Institute of Occult Science
All India Institute of Occult Science (AIIOOS) has been teaching occult sciences since 2004 and has trained more than 97,000 students in India and abroad. Founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, the institute runs interactive classes in Vedic Astrology, Palmistry, Graphology and other related courses, where students learn prediction techniques under direct expert guidance. The institute's mission is to bring the knowledge written in the shastras to people in its true form.
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