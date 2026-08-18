/India explores what makes consumers trust a brand at AET Summit by Adentech at Sahara Star under 'Brands That India Trusts 2026'

There have been huge shifts in the structural framework of the global market, leading to organizations having to rethink about how they can forge genuine relations with their customer base. The AET Summit 2026 Mumbai has seen an excellent conglomeration of corporate leaders, marketing gurus, and visionaries as a result of such changes. Convened at the prestigious AET Summit Sahara Star, the CXO-led India summit has been a very important platform for deliberating on the future of business.