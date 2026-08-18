/India explores what makes consumers trust a brand at AET Summit by Adentech at Sahara Star under 'Brands That India Trusts 2026'

There have been huge shifts in the structural framework of the global market, leading to organizations having to rethink about how they can forge genuine relations with their customer base. The AET Summit 2026 Mumbai has seen an excellent conglomeration of corporate leaders, marketing gurus, and visionaries as a result of such changes. Convened at the prestigious AET Summit Sahara Star, the CXO-led India summit has been a very important platform for deliberating on the future of business.
In essence, the main story of the day was centred only around the “Brands That India Trusts 2026” campaign. It is meant to be used as a yardstick to appreciate companies that exhibit exceptional transparency and dedication in meeting customers’ needs. The summit thus developed a framework within which modern day markets could be appreciated.
The main highlight of the conference was the much-awaited panel discussion named What Makes Consumers Trust a Brand Today?
Moderator:
Aishwarya Raj, Strategic Alliance Partner
The panel consisted of a group of accomplished professionals from the industry:
The panellists stressed the importance of systematic consumer engagement in creating an enduring brand identity, whereby transparency and honesty underpin every single transaction.
Panel two at the summit was entitled: “Fireside chat – Is AI the Enabler of Creativity or the Crippler of Authenticity?”
Moderator:
Aakash Mishra, AVP – Group Brand Marketing, Donear Group
Panelists:
Naysar Shah, COO, Maya Digital Media & Maya Movies
Chandraprakash Jain, CHRO (AI & Analytics Expert), Controlcase International Pvt. Ltd.
As part of such high-level talks, the AET Summit Leadership Summit in India recognized the companies which have been successful in gaining a competitive edge through the trust of their consumers. Such organizations are considered to be the pioneers of industrial development in India, thereby establishing the fact that success is intertwined with good corporate reputation.
The corporate organizations that were acknowledged as part of the Brands That India Trusts 2026 group include:
Together, these company’s accomplishments can be used to create an authentic roadmap for new businesses that want to establish themselves in the changing market of India.
At the conclusion of the session, it was given a defined roadmap by the organizers for future corporate relations and measures of trust. It can be concluded that the event successfully proved that trust is a living entity that needs constant investment and adaptation. By doing so through this specific model, the AET Summit 2026 Mumbai has established itself to become a driving force for business growth and brand trust criteria of India.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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