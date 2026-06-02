India has new and futuristic 125cc motorcycle; it looks nothing like what you'd expect

There was a time when buying a 125cc motorcycle meant making a trade-off. You picked the one with the best mileage, settled for a decent ride, and got on with it. Design was a bonus. Technology was a distant dream.

That time is quietly fading.

India's daily riders — younger, more aspirational, more connected than ever — are asking a very different question now. Not just "how far will it go on a liter?" But "how will it make me feel?" Hero MotoCorp's all-new Glamour X is built to answer both.

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Where big-bike tech meets the daily commute

The Glamour X arrives as India's most futuristic 125cc motorcycle — and that isn't a tagline, it's engineering reality. It carries technology once reserved for motorcycles well above this segment:

Ride-by-Wire with three distinct ride modes — Eco, Road, and Power — letting the rider dial in exactly the experience they want

Cruise Control, which keeps speeds steady on open stretches, meaningfully stretches fuel efficiency

Panic Brake Alert, which triggers hazard lights during emergency braking — a safety net built for real Indian road conditions

An adaptive multi-color digital display with over 60 features at a glance

A world-first: the ability to kick-start even on a completely dead battery, thanks to a smart solenoid valve

At 65 km/l, the Glamour X is generous without being lazy. The SPRINT EBT engine — the same unit powering the Xtreme 125R — ensures there's genuine punch when the road opens up.

Designed to be noticed

The Glamour X doesn't just perform differently — it looks the part. A full body redesign gives it the stance and presence of a much larger machine. An all-LED setup, from headlamp to tail lamp to indicators, adds a sharp, premium edge that turns heads at traffic lights.

Inside, it's equally considered. A wider handlebar gives a commanding, relaxed grip. A longer seat with more pillion space makes longer rides genuinely comfortable. Even the storage under the seat has been widened to hold two smartphones — a small touch, but one that says a lot about who this motorcycle is built for.

India has already decided

The most compelling thing about the Glamour X isn't what Hero claims about it — it's what the market has already confirmed.

Since its launch in August 2025, the response has been extraordinary. Over 373,000 inquiries have poured in, a 63% jump that signals genuine consumer pull rather than showroom curiosity. Hero's market share in the 125cc segment climbed 3.6% in the second half of FY26 — ground gained directly on the back of the Glamour X.

Overall inquiries grew by 24% over the last financial year, signaling rising demand across markets. Retail performance was even stronger regionally, with the West Zone recording a remarkable 167% increase and the North Zone a solid 65%, highlighting Glamour X’s growing traction among customers.

These aren't numbers from a test market or a limited rollout. This is pan-India momentum, from Bihar to Gujarat, from Uttar Pradesh to Tamil Nadu. Riders across the country, in different cities and income brackets, are independently arriving at the same conclusion.

The road ahead

The Glamour X is what happens when a manufacturer stops treating the 125cc segment as a volume play and starts treating it as a design and technology opportunity. India's daily riders noticed — and responded.

The commute isn't just transport anymore. For the rider on a Glamour X, it's a statement. And judging by the numbers, that statement is being made louder every single day.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)