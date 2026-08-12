/India meets Middle East: Inside Ankiti Bose’s ambitious vision for Terra Invest

Geography of global innovation is evolving. Investment which was largely focused on existing technology centers has begun to shift to AI, advanced healthcare, life sciences, clean energy and new financial infrastructure. Meanwhile, there is an increasing number of regions that are becoming key actors in the process of change, like the Middle East. Ankiti Bose is placing her new business in this evolving investment world. Known internationally for co-founding Zilingo, Bose is now leading Terra Invest, an investment and operating platform with a footprint spanning Miami, London, Abu Dhabi and the broader Middle East. The venture represents a notable evolution from her earlier work in technology-driven commerce.