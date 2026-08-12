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India meets Middle East: Inside Ankiti Bose’s ambitious vision for Terra Invest

Rather than building around a single consumer or technology category, the company is pursuing opportunities across artificial intelligence, healthcare, life sciences, blockchain-based financial technology, renewable energy and other emerging industries with the potential to influence the next generation of the global economy. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
India meets Middle East: Inside Ankiti Bose’s ambitious vision for Terra Invest

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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