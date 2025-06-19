India’s Leading Tarot Coach Harpreet Kaur And Abhishek K Madan Inspire Change at SBR 2025 with Hema Malini

For over 100 spirited women and spiritual seekers, the Soulful Business Retreat 2025 wasn’t just an event; it felt like sitting in the living classroom as one of India’s Tarot Coach Harpreet Kaur and Numerology expert Abhishek K Madan.

The duo, co-founders of The Occult Academy, are known for blending deep spiritual wisdom with no-nonsense business coaching — and at SBR 2025, they didn’t hold back. From the moment the first ritual began, you could feel trust and hope ripple through the hall.

One participant whispered during a break, “Harpreet ma’am doesn’t just teach Tarot — she makes you believe in yourself again.”

Hema Malini’s blessing for the tribe

Adding timeless grace to the weekend was Padma Shri Hema Malini ji as Chief Guest. Her message struck a chord: “Women are never helpless. You are the creators, the Durga roop that this world needs.” It was a powerful reminder that every woman in the room carried untapped potential.

Harpreet’s style: gentle yet fierce

Unlike typical workshops, Harpreet’s sessions felt more like heart-to-heart conversations. She guided everyone through fear-busting exercises, gentle laughter breaks, and powerful Tarot lessons that left many first-timers amazed. Several students said they now trust her Tarot Course more than anything else online, calling it one of the best Tarot Courses in India for practical, clear learning.

Meanwhile, Abhishek worked his quiet magic behind the scenes and on stage — breaking down spiritual business numbers, showing simple funnel tricks, and reminding everyone that strategy matters as much as faith.

Real stories, real recognition

Of course, there were happy tears too. Many long-time students were honoured with the Lakhpati Club, Hall of Fame, Empress Club, and Blue Diamond Awards. But if you asked them, they’d say the real award was feeling seen by their mentors and the community that now feels like family.

One student laughed, “My family called my Tarot practice a hobby — now my kids proudly tell neighbours their mom is a certified Tarot Coach with Harpreet Kaur!”

Small tools, big daily shifts

Between training sessions, the founders surprised everyone with a new tool: the Divine Whispers affirmation deck. Rooted in ancient Indian wisdom, this 54-card deck offers gentle daily nudges to trust your intuition. Many attendees tucked it into their handbags, promising to pick a card every morning before client readings.

The book Fearless & Feminine was also unveiled with Hema Malini ji’s blessings. Co-authored by Harpreet, Abhishek, and 27 women from The Occult Academy, it captures raw stories of fear, grit and new beginnings — a reflection of what these mentors stand for.

Planting seeds that outlive an event

As the final day wrapped up, you could see participants making promises to themselves: more readings, more clients, more self-belief. Abhishek and Harpreet didn’t sugarcoat it — they reminded everyone that while a retreat lights the fire, it’s the daily work that builds a real legacy.

If the bright eyes, tight hugs and half-finished tea cups left on side tables said anything, it was this: SBR 2025 wasn’t just another spiritual event. It was the proof that India’s leading Tarot Coach and her partner have built a safe space where women rise — not just once, but again and again.

https://theoccultacademy.in/

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)