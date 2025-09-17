India’s Next Leap In Surgical Robotics: bMeril Unveils Mizzo Endo 4000 – The Advanced Soft Tissue Robotic System

The revolutionary system combines AI, 5G-enabled telesurgery, and collaboration features for global markings, putting India in the forefront of MedTech innovation.

Vapi, Gujarat – A technological landmark where Indian healthcare meets global MedTech, Meril, one of the premier medical device companies in India, announced the launch of an advanced soft tissue surgical robotic system Mizzo Endo 4000.

This surgical system and associated innovation will drastically change surgical precision and accessibility and announce Indian arrival on the world map as a center for high-tech robotic surgery.

A Leap in the Surgical Science

Mizzo Endo 4000 is a versatile and future-ready platform conceived and engineered to encompass extraordinary breadth of procedures in general surgery, gynecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal, bariatric, hepatobiliary, ENT, gastrointestinal, and oncology specialties.

It is powered by AI for 3D anatomical mapping, an open console design, and 5G-enabled telesurgery capabilities for forging a truly borderless surgical ecosystem.

For the first time in India, surgeons will carry out complex surgeries remotely and in real time, aided by ultra-fast connectivity, advanced robotics, and immersive imaging; which means global expertise can reach areas where patients were once virtually never reached, fulfilling the promise of 'healthcare with free borders.'

On this historic occasion, Mr. Vivek Shah, CEO, Meril, said: Highlighting the importance of this launch,"The Mizzo Endo 4000 is not just a technological advancement—it is a statement of intent." This system is designed to deliver safer, minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery and better outcomes for patients. In the coming years, we envision this innovation transforming surgical care across the country and positioning India as a global hub for MedTech. Our vision is to make advanced robotic surgery more accessible, scalable and transformative not only for India but for healthcare systems worldwide."

Global-Grade Technology, Key innovations encompass:

AI-Integrated 3D Reconstruction Software for real-time mapping and surgical planning

DICOM Viewing Technology for advanced pre-visualization and precise port placement

5G-Powered Telesurgery & Remote Training enabling cross-border collaboration and execution

Universal Visit Cart adaptable across surgical modalities for seamless Operating room integration

Advanced Robotic Arms with Audio-Visual Feedback to support complex multi-quadrant procedures.

India Rising as a MedTech Powerhouse

The announcement from Meril comes at a time when India is preparing for heavy investments in establishing self-reliance in healthcare and becoming a leader in innovation. This launch further strengthens Meril's mission of "More to Life"-advancing healthcare not just for those who can afford it but for all who need it.

With a presence in 150+ countries through 45 subsidiaries and 12 global academies, Meril is a globally trusted name. The Mizzo Endo 4000 further cement Meril's position as leading vendor for accessible and world-class robotics from India to the world.

About Meril

Meril is a leading global medical device company, headquartered in Vapi, Gujarat. The company works toward advancing healthcare through innovative, accessible, and high-quality solutions. Its broad portfolio consists of cardiovascular, orthopaedics, endosurgery, diagnostics, surgical robotics, ENT and peripheral interventions. With deep investments in education, clinical science and training, Meril not only empowers healthcare professionals but also improves patient outcomes worldwide.

For more Information: https://www.merillife.com/

Media Contact: media@merillife.com

