India’s top GCCs have cracked the success code and it’s not technology or AI

This is not a technology gap, a process gap, or even a talent quality gap: it is a gap in how a GCC embraces change and innovation. It's a gap in people's strategy. Most of the best global capability centres in the world have figured out what others are still learning: That the way you treat your people, where you put them, the way you build for them, and the length of time you keep them is the strategy.

There are currently over 1700 GCCs in India. They cover all the important sectors, all the possible functions and an increasing number of cities. In all, they have more than two million employees and generate more than $64 billion in revenue per year. The Indian GCC relations is a success story by all measures. But time with the best leaders of the best of them, the ones who are really delivering with innovation, not just execution, the ones who are looked on as a strategic investment by their parent organisation, and a pattern starts to reveal itself that has nothing to do with technology or process.

Obsessive People are the world's best GCCs. Wellness programmes and town halls are not what is meant by "HR-initiative" ; rather, it's about operations and strategy, even architecture. They consider their daily environment, how long they are likely to be there and what they bring with them, and the manner in which they have their people seated. It's a fact these organisations have learned too late: people continuity is not a nice to have. It is an engine.

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Operating vs Compounding

Every GCC operates. The ones worth studying are the compounds. The difference is that an operating GCC performs tasks consistently. A compounding GCC creates something, a foundation of knowledge of the organization's business, a reservoir of institutional knowledge, a group of people who know what they don't know and know what they don't want to know and therefore, are prepared to solve problems before they can be stated, and prepared to offer solutions before they are requested. The GCC is moving to the strategic table. The operating GCC is under the constant threat of elimination at each budget cycle.

Tenure is the one factor that is most consistent in distinguishing the two. Fluency that can't be captured by an onboarding programme comes from teams that have worked together for three, four, five years. They understand the unwritten rules, the client's sensitivities, the experiments he or she has tried and failed at, which are never written down, the stakeholders, who must be engaged a certain way. This knowledge is not retained in any system. It lives in people. And it removes a cycle in high attrition GCCs that makes real compounding virtually out of the question.

“The best GCCs we work with do not talk about attrition as a HR measure, they talk about it as a capability risk, a chapter of institutional intelligence goes with every three-year professional, it's something that takes years to build and can't be replaced by a different professional, no matter how good they are.”

— Yash Shah, Director, DevX

Location Is a People Decision, not a Real Estate One

When you inquire most of the leaders of the GCC countries about their choice of India location, you get a similar response: availability of talent, infrastructure, and time zone. It's not a matter of being right or wrong, it's a matter of being in the right place at the right time. However, the ones that are succeeding on a people basis have included a factor which is not commonly included in a location feasibility study: Will our people want to live here?

It is this simple yet profound question that has been propelling the most strategically savvy GCC operators towards Tier 2 cities. The outer corridors of Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Vadodara, and Pune. They are not exposed sites. They're places where top-tier talent can enjoy a good lifestyle, stay close to their family, and enjoy a life outside of the office. Consistently, the result is retention that is 8-12 percentage points above those of metro operations and a depth of institutions that is rarely matched by those operations.

This insight has become the basis for DevX GCC's enterprise offering. What more companies are learning is that a fully functional enterprise-grade GCC that can be deployed in a Tier 2 city within 60 days, and with infrastructure, compliance, and workspace quality that meets a global parent-company standard, is a differentiator and could be a real game-changer.

The moment I start sitting with GCC leadership teams talking about people, the ones that have the most mature people strategy are the ones asking the right questions, not ‘where is the talent?', but ‘where will the talent stay?'. The answer to both questions is the same: Tier 2. Tier 2 is where the answer to both questions converges, and it is where Tier 2 workspace decisions will converge three years down the road, and very different outcomes will become reality.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

The Workspace as a People Signal

The top-performing GCCs refrain from making the physical workspace a facilities decision. They view it as a form of communication, as a daily and real-life illustration of the organisation's value of the persons within it. This is important to have for more than a few leadership teams to realise – they're the people that need to be retained most, who are also the ones that can see the difference between what an organisation is saying and what it is delivering.

A GCC with teams in a generic, cost minimised office is saying something – whether they want them to know it or not. A GCC that invests in a workspace that is designed for focus, collaboration and human wellbeing, is saying something completely different. DevX Design & Build's philosophy is that one of the most effective retention tools a GCC can have, and one that is most under-invested, is the workspace.

It's not just location and pay that makes the difference in the best companies to keep their most productive talent; those that can keep the best people on board longest have one thing in common: They've invested in the conditions of working in the environment such that it feels like a considered experience, not an after-thought. From the infrastructure reliable, enterprise-grade, seamlessly managed, to every physical detail of the space, showing up to work feels like a considered experience, not an after-thought.”

— Rushit Shah, Co-founder, DevX

The People Strategy is the Business Strategy

The GCCs who have become cost centres to strategic partners in their parent organisations did not achieve this by optimising processes or implementing technology. They arrived at this point because they created teams that persisted long enough to be truly irreplaceable teams that developed the kind of context-knowledge and organizational trust that only a seasoned employee could provide after years of experience.

This is not a coincidence. It's the result of careful, thoughtful people planning, starting with where the GCC is located, how the work space is set up and used, and then how the experience plays out every day when professionals arrive at the workspace. DevX has been designed with this in mind, by using DevX GCC for deployment and scale, and then DevX Design & Build for the places that people want to stay.

It is well known in the world, and obviously so in the GCCs. With each GCC leadership team that is still optimizing their expenditures and manpower, the question remains: When will they learn it too?

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)