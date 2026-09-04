/Indian Designer Siddharth Bathla Named Designer of the Year 2026; Vadnagar Museum Wins Platinum at A' Design Awards

Indian designer Siddharth Bathla, who is the founder of Design Factory India, has been bestowed with the title of ‘Designer of the Year 2026.' He is among the most famous Indian designers around the world.
This award was given to him along with the IAD awards by the International Association of Designers (IAD) along with the A' Design Awards after a competition in which entries were received from more than 100 nations around the world. Along with this, he is also honoured with the Platinum A’ Design Award for the Archaeological Experiential Museum (AEM) at Vadnagar, Gujarat.
The Vadnagar museum won the Platinum award in the category of Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design, thus putting an Indian cultural heritage project among the world’s most famous designs.
The Archaeological Experiential Museum is situated next to the ongoing excavations at Amba Ghat, and it chronicles over 2,500 years of the history of Vadnagar. The museum is divided into five galleries: City, Beliefs, Lifestyle, Orientation (a gallery for the excavations), and Future (the last one).
The interior design for Design Factory India was created using the theme of a palimpsest, owing to the historical layers revealed during the excavations. The rammed-earth walls travel through the museum galleries, depicting the seven cultural eras discovered at the site.
City Gallery consists of both projection mapping of the scale model and the excavation cuts, which can be seen through the walkways above them. On the other hand, the Belief Gallery, which has been designed using stone, is based on projections for investigating the changing beliefs of Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism.
Indian designer Siddharth Bathla, who is the founder of Design Factory India, has been bestowed with the title of ‘Designer of the Year 2026.' He is among the most famous Indian designers around the world.
This award was given to him along with the IAD awards by the International Association of Designers (IAD) along with A’ Design Awards after a competition in which entries were received from more than 100 nations around the world. Along with this, he is also honoured with the Platinum A’ Design Award for the Archaeological Experiential Museum (AEM) at Vadnagar, Gujarat.
The Vadnagar museum won the Platinum award in the category of Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design, thus putting an Indian cultural heritage project among the world’s most famous designs.
The Archaeological Experiential Museum is situated next to the ongoing excavations at Amba Ghat, and it chronicles over 2,500 years of the history of Vadnagar. The museum is divided into five galleries: City, Beliefs, Lifestyle, Orientation gallery for the excavations, and a Future gallery as the last one.
The interior design for Design Factory India was created using the theme of a palimpsest, owing to the historical layers revealed during the excavations. The rammed-earth walls travel through the museum galleries, depicting the seven cultural eras discovered at the site.
City Gallery consists of both projection mapping of the scale model and the excavation cuts, which can be seen through the walkways above them. On the other hand, the Belief Gallery, which has been designed using stone, is based on projections for investigating the changing beliefs of Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism. Lifestyle Gallery contains almost 6,000 artefacts that have been excavated and sorted out according to materials.
The use of technology in the museum has been achieved through lighting, projection mapping, and immersion sound, where there has been an emphasis on design in which technology does not overwhelm the artifacts.
“The museum is not a place for exhibiting. It is a place for bonding with each other. It is the place where the archaeology and the culture of Vadnagar meet in order for us to realize that heritage is not our past but our present,” says Siddharth Bathla.
“It was a mission to make the museum of experiences wherein the heritage of Vadnagar will not be seen but experienced.” He further said, “These spaces have been designed in such a way that they engage all our senses and emotions and make archaeology an experience.”
The presentation of the commemorative souvenir, which was signed by 40 designers who have won Platinum and Gold awards, was made to Bathla at the international ceremony. The design philosophy of the museum at Vadnagar was also discussed by Bathla at the Ars Futura Cultura symposium held in Lake Como.
Designer of the Year Award is given out every year by the International Association of Designers and is based on the winning entries in the A’ Design Awards competition.
This is just one more instance that indicates the presence of Indian influence on the world of design. This case demonstrates that India’s history and archaeology are retold using contemporary methods of designing and storytelling.
Through the Platinum award for the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum, Siddharth Bathla and Design Factory India have managed to garner international acclaim for the Indian museum project which integrates centuries-old history with modern experiential design.
The use of technology in the museum has been achieved through lighting, projection mapping and immersion sound, where there has been an emphasis on design in which technology does not overwhelm the artifacts.
“The museum is not a place for exhibiting. It is a place for bonding with each other. It is the place where the archaeology and the culture of Vadnagar meet in order for us to realize that heritage is not our past but our present,” says Siddharth Bathla.
“It was a mission to make the museum of experiences wherein the heritage of Vadnagar will not be seen but experienced.” He further said, “These spaces have been designed in such a way that they engage all our senses and emotions and make archaeology an experience.”
The presentation of the commemorative souvenir, which was signed by 40 designers who have won Platinum and Gold awards, was made to Bathla at the international ceremony. The design philosophy of the museum at Vadnagar was also discussed by Bathla at the Ars Futura Cultura symposium held in Lake Como.
Designer of the Year Award is given out every year by the International Association of Designers and is based on the winning entries in the A’ Design Awards competition.
This is just one more instance that indicates the presence of Indian influence on the world of design. This case demonstrates that India’s history and archaeology are retold using contemporary methods of designing and storytelling.
Through the Platinum award for the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum, Siddharth Bathla and Design Factory India have managed to garner international acclaim for the Indian museum project, which integrates centuries-old history with modern experiential design.
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