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Indian Designer Siddharth Bathla Named Designer of the Year 2026; Vadnagar Museum Wins Platinum at A' Design Awards

Indian designer Siddharth Bathla, who is the founder of Design Factory India, has been bestowed with the title of ‘Designer of the Year 2026’. He is among the most famous Indian designers around the world.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
Indian Designer Siddharth Bathla Named Designer of the Year 2026; Vadnagar Museum Wins Platinum at A' Design Awards
Image Credit: Indian Designer Siddharth Bathla.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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