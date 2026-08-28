Indian Directors Call for Joint Filming with Russia

This idea was supported by Pan Nalin, director and producer. In his opinion, one of the objectives of international cooperation is searching for the language of the movie, which would make the stories understandable for the audiences of other countries. Pan Nalin remembered how he managed to find the Russian audience for his movies and noticed the similarity of the cinematic traditions of Russia and India. This kind of project may include elements of both Russian and Indian cultures and be intended for the world audience from the beginning.