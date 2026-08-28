Indian Directors Call for Joint Filming with Russia

Apart from filming in various countries, Indian film directors suggest joint stories for the world audience as an opportunity for cooperation with Russia. This topic was considered at the Third Moscow International Film Week in the session "From Bollywood to Moscow: How Different Industries Meet in One Frame".
According to Deepak Tijori, director and actor, Moscow is attractive to him not because it looks like a nice backdrop but because he may cooperate there creatively. In his opinion, nationality, culture specifics and relations between the characters may become the plot of the film. "Cooperation means creative cooperation, not financial", he stated.
This idea was supported by Pan Nalin, director and producer. In his opinion, one of the objectives of international cooperation is searching for the language of the movie, which would make the stories understandable for the audiences of other countries. Pan Nalin remembered how he managed to find the Russian audience for his movies and noticed the similarity of the cinematic traditions of Russia and India. This kind of project may include elements of both Russian and Indian cultures and be intended for the world audience from the beginning.
Nevertheless, Deepak Tijori noted that Indian cinema changed a lot recently. Now the modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and visual effects are widely used by directors; moreover, the stories become interesting not only for the typical audience of Bollywood. However, he once again highlighted the importance of cultural cooperation rather than just using the backdrop of another country as the necessary condition for successful cooperation.
The Third Moscow International Film Week takes place in the capital of Russia from August 24 till 30. The event includes the professional, international and general programs and presents Moscow as one of the centers of film production. More than 200 representatives of the film industry from 19 countries take part in the event, including such countries as India, China, UAE, Brazil and others. Development of international collaborations, co-production and attraction of foreign film crews to Moscow are the main topics of the business program of the event.
One of the examples of Russian-Indian cooperation is the project, which started after the previous Moscow International Film Week. Moscow company Smena Film signed the contract with Kartina Entertainment And Sports Private Limited, the Indian film company, on the creation of the film Smash about badminton. In November 2025, after the second international forum Culture. Media. Digital, Moskino signed the agreement of partnership with Jio Creative Labs, one of the biggest creative agencies of India. Such joint projects will open new possibilities for filmmakers and creative entrepreneurs. Moreover, in 2026, the Moscow film cluster signed the cooperation agreement with the partners from Mumbai – the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, controlling Film City, the biggest film studio complex.
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