Indian Institute of Placement Partners with IIT Delhi’s EDC to Bridge the Industry-Skill Gap in the Age of AI

In a bold step toward future-proofing India’s graduates, the Indian Institute of Placement (IIP) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC), IIT Delhi. The purpose of this partnership is to conduct cutting-edge, industry-oriented training programs that help students gain clarity on what is actually required to secure high-paying jobs in today’s AI-driven world.

This initiative, supported by IIP’s official platform https://www.indianinstituteofplacement.com, focuses on delivering real-world projects, certifications, and interview preparation aligned with company needs and artificial intelligence trends.

At a time when AI is automating routine work and reducing traditional job roles, this collaboration aims to equip students with the skills that are truly valued in today's job market skills that help them stand out, get shortlisted, and get hired.

The Vision Behind the Collaboration

The driving force behind this partnership is Umesh Yadav, the visionary founder of Indian Institute of Placement. With a deep understanding of the modern hiring landscape, Yadav and his team identified a painful truth:

“Many students are stuck learning outdated topics. Even after spending 6–8 months on external courses, they end up with jobs paying ₹15,000–20,000 simply because they lack relevant, certified, industry-grade project experience.”

Through this partnership, IIP brings in its dedicated Research & Development team, which constantly tracks the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence and hiring needs of top companies. Based on this research, the team curates industry-oriented projects that are both cutting-edge and practical. Students not only get certified for these projects, but also receive predicted interview questions derived directly from the project content helping them prepare holistically, not just academically.

Why This Collaboration Matters Now More Than Ever

Recent trends show that campus placements have dropped significantly, with many companies preferring online applications and shortlisting candidates through ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems). In fact, 80–90% of companies now use ATS software, which filters candidates based on keywords, project relevancy, and certification strength.

The IIP–EDC, IIT Delhi collaboration addresses this directly. By equipping students with AI-relevant, certified project experience, the initiative helps them achieve ATS scores above 90%, drastically improving their chances of getting shortlisted for interviews at top firms.

“A good certificate isn’t enough. Students must learn what’s truly relevant and be prepared to defend it in interviews,” adds Yadav.

Focusing on Entrepreneurial Thinking, Not Just Employment

More than just technical skills, today’s companies are looking for entrepreneurial thinkers individuals who can take ownership, solve problems creatively, and think beyond job descriptions. This is exactly why the collaboration was made with the Entrepreneurship Development Cell of IIT Delhi.

“Companies no longer want people with just an employee mindset. They want those who think like entrepreneurs. And our curriculum co-created under this collaboration reflects that need,” says Yadav.

What Lies Ahead

Through this partnership, students from across the country will now have access to:

Latest AI-integrated industry projects

Verified certifications co-branded with EDC IIT Delhi

Interview readiness training

Improved ATS profile scores

A mindset aligned with what 21st-century companies truly demand

As Umesh Yadav sums it up:

“We’re not here to add one more certificate to a student’s folder. We’re here to help them crack the real-world hiring process, and more importantly to become capable, confident professionals who lead with purpose.”

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)