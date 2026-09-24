/Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum organises National Policy summit on ‘Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat’ to reimagine MedTech access in India

The second panel “Making Medical Technology Innovation Work for Patient Access to Quality Care” addressed the issue of what is required to be able to translate medical technology innovation to actual patient access. It highlighted the importance of clinical research, health technology assessment, funding and reimbursements, technology diffusion, healthcare work force capability, as well as the issues of disseminating innovative technologies in the health care setting. The moderator of the panel was Dr Sharmila Sarkar; the panelists were Dr Jashvantsinh Parmar, Dr Gaurav Shanker Pradhan, Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Dr Suchita Markan. Delivering his message during the summit, Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairman, IMPF, pointed out that “Innovation without access means little, and access without evidence means nothing. In order to create an ecosystem of medical technology innovation in India that is internationally competitive, we require greater indigenous research & development, valid clinical evidence, HTA and reimbursement systems. Manufacturing will have to go along with the right clinical capability, infrastructure and technological ecosystem, especially as technologies like robotics become more available. Our aim in all of this must ultimately be Indian innovation, world class technology and affordable access to it all.”