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  • /Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum organises National Policy summit on ‘Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat’ to reimagine MedTech access in India

Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum organises National Policy summit on ‘Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat’ to reimagine MedTech access in India

The National Policy Summit on MedTech Access event was aimed at discussing how to build an improved medical technology ecosystem and increase access to high-quality and affordable healthcare technologies.

Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum organises National Policy summit on ‘Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat’ to reimagine MedTech access in India

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