/Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum organises National Policy summit on ‘Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat’ to reimagine MedTech access in India

National Policy Summit on MedTech Access: The Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum (IMPF) organised the National Policy Summit on MedTech Access on 22nd September at Meril Academy, Vapi. The theme of the summit is ‘Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat | Reimagining MedTech Access in India’. The event aimed to discuss how to build an improved medical technology ecosystem and increase access to high-quality and affordable healthcare technologies.
The event was headed by Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairperson, IMPF. The discussions were attended by senior representatives from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, National Health Authority (NHA), AIIMS Nagpur, and the National Health Systems Resource Center (NHSRC).
There were two panel discussions in the summit that comprised policymakers, healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry representatives in order to initiate reformative discussions on the medical technology landscape in India. “Building a Sustainable and Globally Competitve MedTech Ecosystem” was the first panel, wherein the enabling ecosystem for developing indigenous medical technology and becoming globally competitive was discussed. The topics included in the discussion were Research and Innovation, Regulatory & Quality Infrastructure, Academia Industry Collaboration, Domestic Manufacturing, Supply Chain Resilience, Clinical Needs, and Ecosystem Building for fulfilling the needs of Indian MedTech Companies, both domestically and internationally. This panel was chaired by Dr Shivaji Bandappa Kalge, Co-Chair being Shri Manoj Joshi. Dr Vibhav Garg, Moderator, Meril, was the moderator for this panel, panellists being Prof. (Dr.) Prashant P. Joshi and Dr Neha Dumka.
The second panel “Making Medical Technology Innovation Work for Patient Access to Quality Care” addressed the issue of what is required to be able to translate medical technology innovation to actual patient access. It highlighted the importance of clinical research, health technology assessment, funding and reimbursements, technology diffusion, healthcare work force capability, as well as the issues of disseminating innovative technologies in the health care setting. The moderator of the panel was Dr Sharmila Sarkar; the panelists were Dr Jashvantsinh Parmar, Dr Gaurav Shanker Pradhan, Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Dr Suchita Markan. Delivering his message during the summit, Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairman, IMPF, pointed out that “Innovation without access means little, and access without evidence means nothing. In order to create an ecosystem of medical technology innovation in India that is internationally competitive, we require greater indigenous research & development, valid clinical evidence, HTA and reimbursement systems. Manufacturing will have to go along with the right clinical capability, infrastructure and technological ecosystem, especially as technologies like robotics become more available. Our aim in all of this must ultimately be Indian innovation, world class technology and affordable access to it all.”
Manoj Kumar Joshi, Shri, Co-Chair and Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, stated, “To achieve self-reliance in the domain of medical devices, we require an ecosystem which will revolve around the parameters of quality, evidence, and credibility. The regulation of such an ecosystem should be designed in a manner that the products manufactured within India have the highest global credibility. In addition to this, there is a need for strengthening our supply chain, engineering skills and components manufacturing.”
On how healthcare institutions play an important part in fostering medical technology, Dr Prashant P. Joshi stated: “Healthcare organizations must not only focus on endorsing technologies created outside; they must also be able to recognize unmet needs in clinical areas and partner with engineers and researchers to create solutions for the needs. There is a need for more cooperation between the organisations of medicine and engineering through research, educational programs, fellowships and training. At AIIMS Nagpur, we have tried such cooperation with organizations like IIT Bombay.”
In emphasising the role of technology adoption and capacity-building initiatives, Dr Gaurav Shanker Pradhan said, “Access to medical technologies is much more than just availability of the device. The impact of a device can be felt only when it is used by healthcare professionals in a safe, confident, and effective manner. We must shift from being ‘equipment-driven’ to ‘technology adoption,’ where we have competency-based training programs for healthcare professionals, clinicians, technologists, and others. Remote training using digital technology can also assist in doing this in rural areas.”
Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav, IAS, Joint Director, National Health Authority, stressed on the role of innovation with sustainable financing and reimbursement in healthcare. He opined, “In order for a medical technology to be utilized by patients, the effectiveness of it needs to be backed up by appropriate means of financing and reimbursement. In Ayushman Bharat, any new technology needs to have strong clinical and economic evidences in order to be integrated within the health benefit packages. We also need to go beyond the cost of procurement of the medical device and look at total cost of care which includes treatment, admission, manpower and follow-up.”
Dr Neha Dumka, emphasising the need for evaluation of technology in light of practical health systems considerations, stated, “There is a very important role for technology to play in improving the effectiveness of primary healthcare especially as our burden of diseases changes. But innovations have to be evaluated not only on technical performance but also in terms of how easy it is to use the technology, whether it is cost-effective and scalable in the health system. Technology needs to be taken to the beneficiary level.”
On the issue of enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level, Dr Jashvantsinh Parmar stated, “Before we can move our medical technologies from innovation to access by the patients, it is important to know the problems that exist within the current system. It is important for us to enhance the capability of the healthcare professionals working in grassroots, especially those working in CHCs and sub-districts. The introduction of technologies should be gradual and based on comparative analysis of the data. More importantly, their acceptability should be taken into consideration.”
Pointing out the ability of Indian medical device manufacturers, Dr Shivaji Kalge stated, “The ability of Indian medical devices is to provide solutions which match international standards but at affordable costs for the Indian patient population. Already, we are seeing Indian companies competing with international solutions in fields like ophthalmology and other medical disciplines. As we continue to improve in our research and innovations, these technologies will get more acceptance internationally. This could go a long way in ensuring affordable quality healthcare for Indian patients.”
The meeting involved leaders of both government and institutions from India’s health care sector including Shri Manoj Kumar Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, serving as co-chair of the summit. Others who attended were Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, MP Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra.
Other leaders present at the event included leaders from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, DGHS, NHA, leading Government Medical Institutions, clinicians and industry bodies. The issues that arose during the summit emphasized the need for coordination involving innovations, research, regulation, clinical training, health technology assessments, funding, reimbursement, and institutionalization. Other important issues discussed included linking the innovation of medical technology to the needs of the medical practitioners and patients especially those who reside in rural and underserved areas.
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