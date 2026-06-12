Indian music tech company emerges as one of the world's most secure and transparent music platforms

An Indian music technology company headquartered in Noida is taking the world by storm. Known for its security credentials and for being a transparent player in the music industry, the company has a vision to expand beyond India and compete for the top spot as an independently audited music platform in the world.

SwaLay Digital was a part of TalantonCore Group, and was launched as a music management & distribution service. At present, the company has evolved into a global music technology platform that manages content for independent artists, labels, and rights holders. Its services are now also available to international creators as well The DNA of SwaLay's mission is built upon a core principle that values transparency and puts artists first. Each product that the company offers is a testament to that. Royalty Wallet enables instant and transparent royalty payments to artists and their collaborators, moving beyond months of settlement that have historically plagued the music royalty system. LyricsSync offers time synced lyrics across all global streaming services, enabling Hindi and regional Indian language artists to launch releases and improve discoverability. AtmosQC is the company's proprietary quality assurance system for Dolby audio releases, ensuring listeners receive high-quality audio on the world's leading streaming platforms. Each of these products has been built in house, putting SwaLay in the rare group of music technology companies in the world that operate on a proprietary stack and not third party solutions.

In terms of data security and compliance, the company is one of the most independently audited music technology platforms in the world. SwaLay has the most validated certifications in information security, data integrity and IT service management. That level of scrutiny is more typically seen in banking and insurance service providers than music distribution platforms. The company also added Aadhaar backed identity verification via DigiLocker for every artist, label and partner on its platform. This move responds to growing industry complaints about impersonation, bad actors using an artist's likeness and new risks around AI voice cloning technology.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SwaLay's representative told Money Control that expanding globally remains true to the founding principle of the company: "All the tools and technologies that we have built are based on two pillars, ease of the artist, and total transparency about what they do and how they get paid. That is true for us as we go into new markets. It only increases."

This development tells of India's growing songmaking and recordings scene, which has been seeing double-digit annual growth for a number of years and is increasingly being listened to all over the world. As a result, the 'middlemen' in the music scene are no longer simply giving services to the artists, they will help carry them to the rest of the world. Its president said the company will, over the next few months, talk about its overall international plan, including new markets and services for songwriters.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)